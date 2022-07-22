What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match in Trinidad?

After registering ODI and T20I series wins against England in their backyard, Team India will now square off against West Indies in the Caribbean. The tour will kick off with the first ODI on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The selectors have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the three-match ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in his absence.

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant are also missing this series due to workload management.

So far, Team India have played 21 ODI games at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. They have managed to win 11 games while losing nine of them. One contest in 2017 got washed out.

India have been unbeaten at this venue in the ODI format since 2007. They will go into tonight's contest with an unbeaten eight-match winning streak at the Queen's Park Oval.

August 14, 2019: Virat Kohli led Team India to a comfortable victory in a bilateral ODI series match in Trinidad

BCCI @BCCI



sums up how he is looking forward to captain 🗣️ 🗣️ "I am very excited to lead the ODI side." @SDhawan25 sums up how he is looking forward to captain #TeamIndia in the #WIvIND ODI series. 🗣️ 🗣️ "I am very excited to lead the ODI side." @SDhawan25 sums up how he is looking forward to captain #TeamIndia in the #WIvIND ODI series. 👌 👌 https://t.co/MWXzTkLJ13

The Indian team's last ODI match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad took place on August 14, 2019. It was the final match of the three-match ODI bilateral series between India and West Indies.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first in this rain truncated contest. Chris Gayle (72 in 41 balls) and Evin Lewis (43 in 29 balls) gave the hosts a blazing start with a 115-run opening partnership in just 10.5 overs.

Rain interruptions forced officials to make it a 35-over-per-side contest. The middle-order players chipped in with mini contributions and took their side to 240/7 in 35 overs.

After DRS calculations, Team India needed 255 runs to win in 35 overs in the chase. Rohit Sharma (10) got run-out in the third over after a slight misunderstanding with Shikhar Dhawan (36).

Virat Kohli (114* in 99 balls) then anchored the chase to perfection and helped his side coast to the target in 32.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Shreyas Iyer (65 in 41 balls) played a brilliant counter-attacking knock to complement Kohli's efforts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far