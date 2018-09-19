Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What happened when India last met Pakistan in the Asia Cup? 

Bimarsh Adhikari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
318   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:25 IST

Virat Kohli unimpressed with the umpire's decision.
Virat Kohli unimpressed with the umpire's decision.

The whole cricket fraternity is excited for today's Asia Cup fixture between two rival teams, India and Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan faced Hong Kong in their previous matches. Although both the teams beat Hong Kong, India took the game till the last over of the match, as Hong Kong at one stage looked like they can win the match comfortably.

Before the thrilling encounter today, let us recall the close encounter between Pakistan and India in their last match against each other in the Asia Cup tournament, in 2016. Pakistan were in a good stage to win the match, despite a poor batting display. However, Virat Kohli was the man who made the difference in that match.

India won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan exhibited a poor batting display as they could only manage to score 83 runs in 17.3, thanks to India's clean and proper bowling. Pakistan didn't get the desired start to their innings as both their openers got out cheaply. Hafeez and Sharjeel, Pakistan's openers in that match scored just 4 runs and 7 runs respectively before returning back to the pavilion.

After the poor start, none of the Pakistani batsmen stood up to score some runs. Sarfraz Ahmed tried his best to fight back in the innings, as he scored 25 runs before falling to Jadeja's magic delivery. Khurram Manzoor (10) and Sarfraz Ahmed (25) were the only two batsmen to score in double figures in that match.

Jasprit Bumrah was unbelievable, as 2 out of his 3 overs were maiden overs. Although he picked just one wicket in the innings, the pressure created by him and Ashish Nehra set up the tone for the other bowlers to tear apart the Pakistani batting unit.

Hardik Pandya was India's best bowler in that match in terms of wickets, as he picked up 3 wickets dismissing Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Amir. Jadeja bagged two wickets in that match, dismissing Sarfraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz. Yuvraj Singh, Aashish Nehra, and Jasprit Bumrah picked one wicket each.

In reply, India too, fell off to a poor start as both their openers got out for a duck. Then came Virat Kohli who kept on hanging from one end. None of the other batsmen was able to score huge runs for India in that match except Virat. Virat scored 49 runs off 51 deliveries, an innings that included seven boundaries, before being sent back to the dressing room with the help of a wrong decision from the umpire. Finally, India were victorious by 5 wickets with Virat bagging the Man of the Match award yet again against Pakistan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammad Sami Leisure Reading
Bimarsh Adhikari
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup in the Last Decade
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
3 famous wins for Team India against Pakistan in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, stats: A look back at India-Pakistan games...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible reasons why Pakistan can defeat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Pakistan - Preview, weather...
RELATED STORY
5 epic India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 91/1 (13.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 72 runs to win from 36.1 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us