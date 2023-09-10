What happens if rain hampers proceedings on reserve day of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Rain continues to make its presence felt during the high-octane clashes between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. After washing out the group match between the two neighbors last week, rain again interrupted the proceedings during the first innings of the Super Four match on Sunday (September 10).

A minimum of 20 overs need to be played in the second innings for the match to be completed on Sunday. If that is not possible, then the reserve day will come into the picture. The match will resume on Monday (September 11) from the juncture where it got paused on Sunday.

If rain hampers the proceedings even on Monday and does not allow for 20 overs of action in the second innings, then the match will be called off. Both teams will get one point each.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill entertain fans before rain halts the proceedings during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

In the contest at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first. After faltering against high-quality Pakistan pacers in the previous game, Indian openers Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56) were on song in this contest with their flamboyant stokeplay.

Rohit became the first batter to hit a six in the first over of the match against Shaheen Afridi, setting the tone for the carnage. Gill took the baton from the skipper and launched an onslaught on the Pakistan pacers by smashing boundaries all around the park in the powerplay.

After playing watchfully in the first powerplay, Rohit Sharma broke loose against leg-spinner Shadab Khan. The Indian captain hit Shadab for three sixes and two fours to boost his strike rate.

Both the openers departed soon after finishing their half-centuries, bringing Pakistan back into the contest. Rain then intervened when India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli (8* in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (17* in 28 balls) at the crease.