India's strongest second choice playing XI in ODIs

Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
446   //    11 Nov 2018, 19:16 IST

Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw are knocking on the doors of the Indian ODI team
Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw are knocking on the doors of the Indian ODI team

Most of the slots in India's primary ODI team are sealed. However, their bench strength is still relatively untested. Many players are performing well in domestic cricket and are hoping to get a chance. In case of injuries, the team management may need some backup options.

Let's take a look at what is India's strongest possible second choice playing XI in ODIs.

#4 Openers

Rishabh Pant has played three ODIs<p>
Rishabh Pant has played three ODIs

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Rishabh Pant had an astounding 2018 IPL wherein he was the second highest run-scorer. He got selected for the England tour and scored a century during the Oval Test. The southpaw put on a massive partnership with KL Rahul.

Pant's explosive batting, along with his wicket-keeping skills, are improving. He has shown a lot of versatility and has a good technique.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been in tremendous form of late. Due to his form for India A, he got selected for the England tour. But he did not get a game. Shaw has already started receiving comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar at just 18 years of age. The right-hander is one of the best young batsmen in this generation. His debut Test century against West Indies is an excellent example of the talent that he possesses.

Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
