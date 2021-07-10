"What just happened there?"- Fans troll Australia, hail West Indies for epic win

Australia suffered a sensational batting collapse to help West Indies win the first T20I by 18 runs. In a low-scoring encounter, the Aussies looked to be cruising home at the halfway stage of the chase. However, some inspired bowling from the West Indies ensured they stole victory from the jaws of defeat.
Andre Russell's maiden half-century helped West Indies post what seemed to be a below-par total of 145 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the likes of Hayden Walsh Jr. and Obed McCoy were simply stunning and helped trigger a collapse for the ages as Australia lost their last six wickets for just 21 runs.
Twitter reacts to Australia's sensational collapse
Fans on Twitter hailed the West Indies for the spirit they showed despite being without their skipper Kieron Pollard. Many also trolled Australia for letting another T20I that was in their grasp slip away. Here's what the fans had to say:
Australia got off to a near perfect start thanks to a blistering 33-run cameo from Matthew Wade and a maiden T20I fifty from their new No.3 Mitchell Marsh. They did lose a few wickets but crossed the 100-run mark after just 9.2 overs. At the 10.2 over mark, they needed just another 38 runs with six wickets in hand.
McCoy, who has been simply brilliant of late for the West Indies, stepped up once again with a brilliant four-wicket haul. Between him and Walsh Jr., they picked up seven wickets and Australia were bowled out for a meagre 127 runs.
The way West Indies celebrated after the win displayed just how much it meant to them. It will certainly boost their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November this year as well. Australia, although without a number of their first-team players, would have backed themselves to chase down the target. They now have plenty to think about going forward in the series.
The nature of the loss would have hurt their morale and more questions will now be asked of coach Justin Langer and skipper Aaron Finch about where their team is heading on the whole. Australia will hope to recover their mojo ahead of the second T20I on July 11.