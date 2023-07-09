What does Ravindra Jadeja's Test record in the West Indies look like?

Ravindra Jadeja's rise in Test cricket with both the bat and the ball, especially away from home, has been one of the main reasons why India have been able to afford to play with a five-bowler strategy.

The past five years in particular have seen Jadeja score runs as well as pick up wickets across conditions, deservingly making him the No.1 ranked all-rounder in Tests as per ICC's latest rankings. As India get into another World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the two Tests to be played in the West Indies, Jadeja's role automatically becomes crucial once again.

Overall, Ravindra Jadeja has played five Tests against West Indies, scoring 197 runs and also picking up 16 wickets. He also has a Test hundred to his name. Now let's take a look at his performances when India have travelled to the Caribbean.

Ravindra Jadeja's batting record in West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja's record with the bat in the West Indies doesn't seem too great as he has scored just 97 runs in the three Tests he has played in those conditions. Out of those, he played just a solitary Test in St. Lucia during the 2016 tour, scoring six & 16 in the two innings.

However, by the time he returned for the 2019 tour, Jadeja was arguably more consistent as a batter and it showed in his performance in Antigua. He scored a well-made 58 in the first innings which was worth its weight in gold as it helped the visitors post a competitive total.

Jadeja batted just once in the next Test where he scored 16 runs. He will certainly be keen to be more consistent in getting those big scores when he walks out to bat this time around.

Ravindra Jadeja's bowling record in West Indies

Jadeja hasn't bowled as many overs overseas as he does in India and naturally so because of the help that the seamers get away from home. The story is similar in the two tours that Jadeja has been a part of to the Caribbean, but he has stepped up and provided those crucial breakthroughs whenever he was called upon.

Having picked up three wickets in the solitary Test where he played during the 2016 tour, Jadeja had seven more scalps the next time he toured the West Indies. This included a crucial three-fer in the second Test in Jamaica that helped India seal a 2-0 whitewash. That is likely to be his role once again when India face the hosts in Dominica.

