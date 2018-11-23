×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

What's next for Mayank Agarwal?

Ayuj Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
31   //    23 Nov 2018, 14:15 IST

Mayank has been constantly ignored by selectors.
Mayank has been constantly ignored by selectors.

In an interview to Times of India after the India-England series, MSK Prasad, India's Chief Selector had said that Mayank Agarwal is a fantastic player and he will get to play for the team soon.

Mayank Agarwal is seen as one of the biggest rising talents. He has been one of most consistent domestic player for Karnataka as well as India-A. He has scored 3372 runs for the team in just 73 matches. He has also scored 3472 runs in 70 India-A matches he has played. In the 2017-18 domestic season, he scored 2141 runs and was the top scorer of the season.

This whole good work led to his selection in the national team against West Indies Test series. But, he was just made to warm the bench during the whole series. He was not included in India's squad for the Australia Tests as well.

After all this, Virat Kohli said that he will not do any more experiments with the team and it will be very difficult for anyone to be included in the team unless the workload issue occurs. This made it clear that it might be very difficult for Mayank to earn a spot in the squad now.

The whole issue raises the question what exactly is being done to the case of Mayank Agarwal? Why is he not being selected in the team even after so many good performances? Are the good performances in the Ranji of no use for the team selection? Was MSK Prasad's statement to give him a chance actually a matter of just warming the bench?

He has been a consistent performer for Karnataka and India-A
He has been a consistent performer for Karnataka and India-A

Not selected in the team even after some great performances

We always get to hear from BCCI that good performance in the domestic circuit leads to selection in the team. Then why was the top scorer of the 2017-18 domestic season ignored by the selectors?

Mayank has now constantly been performing for Karnataka and India-A for more than a year. The same has been the case with Rajnish Gurbani- the top left-arm pacer of Ranji in the 2017-18 season. Rajneesh has the ability to swing the ball in both the directions at a good pace but still has been excluded from the team. In short terms, the top performers of the domestic season are not being included in the team.


Was MSK Prasad's statement to give him a chance actually a matter of just warming the bench?

Probably yes. The selectors have looked totally confused on the matter of giving Mayank a chance. Mayank has constantly been promised a spot in the team but has not been given so far.

This was seen during the West Indies tour of India when he was included in the team for the test squad but was not included any of the matches. Now, when Kohli has made it clear that no more experiments would be done to the team, it clearly looks that the whole scenario has been unfair to him.

BCCI probably will need to make some changes in their policies if they want to avoid the same case again in the future. So, let us hope that there are no more such unfortunate stories like Mayank, again in the future.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Karnataka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal BCCI Leisure Reading
Ayuj Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Harbhajan Singh condemns the selection committee for not...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who should be...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mayank Agarwal should have replaced Virat...
RELATED STORY
3 milestones of Mayank Agarwal that brought him to the...
RELATED STORY
Interview: The Dravid-Sehwag blend in Mayank Agarwal's...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India must make for the second Test against...
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal: Destined for success against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Why has Prithvi Shaw been chosen for the first Test ahead...
RELATED STORY
Why India should go for a new-look batting line-up in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov
IND 195/2 (20.0 ov)
WIN 124/9 (20.0 ov)
India win by 71 runs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov
WIN 181/3 (20.0 ov)
IND 182/4 (20.0 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us