"What’s the use of being sad about something you can’t control" - Prithvi Shaw on comeback for India

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw has admitted that he was disheartened by the abiding exclusion from the Indian men's cricket team.

Shaw recently made headlines in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season after scoring an exceptional 379 against Assam on Wednesday, January 11.

Shaw became the ninth batter in the history of the Ranji Trophy to muster a 350-plus score. He pipped Sanjay Manjrekar's record of 377 against Hyderabad in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 1990-1991. He became the highest scorer from Mumbai in the premier domestic tournament.

Shaw now holds the second-highest score in Ranji after Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar's 443 versus Saurashtra in the 1948/49 season.

Speaking to The Indian Express in an interview, the right-hander said he wasn't aware of notching the milestone until his splendorous knock folded up.

He said:

"I wasn’t thinking much that I have to create a record today. When I came back after scoring 240 runs, I left those runs at the ground itself. I just wanted to start fresh from zero."

He added:

"I was blank and was just playing as per merit of the ball. I just went there, took a fresh guard and started on a fresh day. I didn’t know it was a record, I was told inside the dressing room that I hit the second highest score."

"Sometimes I do get hurt" - Prithvi Shaw on not getting picked for India

The Mumbai batter last played an international game in July 2021, when he made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka. Thereafter, he hasn't been considered despite piling runs every domestic season and entering the record books.

The 23-year-old acknowledged feeling aggressive on the sidelines from international cricket in the last two years. However, the Mumbai prodigious batter will back himself to overcome the selection block.

He said:

"Sometimes I do get hurt once you are at peak and don’t get picked. Joh mere hath mein nahi hai uska dukh bana ke kya fyada.( What’s the use of being sad about something you can’t control)."

He added:

"If God decides he will give me another opportunity, I will try to perform for India again. As I said there is no point in thinking too much, at the moment, I want to do well for Mumbai first."

Shaw has amassed 539 runs in eight innings at an average of 67.37 thus far this season. He is fourth on the list of most run-scorers behind Priyank Panchal (583), Dhruv Shorey (611), and Prashant Chopra (658).

