"What a year he's having" - Twitter reacts to Heinrich Klaasen's blistering ton against MINY in MLC 2023

Seattle Orcas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen became the first player to score a hundred in the Major League Cricket (MLC). The Proteas ace scored an unbeaten 110 runs off just 44 deliveries to help his side chase down 195 runs against the MI New York at Church Street Park.

Despite having qualified for the playoffs, the Seattle Orcas were eyeing a win in their final league-stage game to guarantee a top-two finish. During the mammoth run chase, Klaasen came out to bat inside the powerplay itself following the dismissal of Snehan Jayasuriya. The South African stitched together a solid partnership with Nauman Anwar for the third wicket before taking on things single-handedly.

Only one batter after Heinrich Klaasen in the batting order was able to touch double figures, which shows how dominant he was. His assault on Rashid Khan in the 16th over, which yielded 26 runs, was arguably a pivotal point in the game.

While the franchise endured a few nervy moments towards the end courtesy of Trent Boult, Klaasen ensured that they were over the line and wrap up the league stage as leaders with eight points.

Fans showered praise on the wicketkeeper-batter who has constantly been among runs and milestones, especially in the shortest format, in 2023.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Heinrich Klaasen is arguably the T20 batter of the year 2023 so far. He's played in three leagues and scored a 100 in all of them - SA20, IPL and tonight in MLC. This year's T20 stats: 834 runs, 49.05 average and 171.95 strike-rate! #MLC2023

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan @MazherArshad As a South African, it's so rare to see a player dominate spin so well. He's class!

Iqbal Amir @amiriqbal568 @MazherArshad Domination against d rash was commendable.most imp he knows his value of wicket..long inngs makes him more class with strike rate of 180+ .he reminds me of raina in leagues runs + with strike rate is not joke

philiphere☄ @thephilliphere Heinrich KLAASEN! What a player he is. Probably the finest talent against spin in recent times with that impeccable hitting. An absolute beast, no doubt.

Brashna Kasi @Brashnaa 🏼 #MLC2023 What a match! What a performance! Take a bow, Heinrich legend Klaasen!

Devansh🎭 @Nexusofjoy Klaasen's back must hurt from the orca carrying throughout the tournament and btw only 3 dot balls in that inning

𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙍. 𝙍𝙤𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙨𝙤𝙣 @OtisRobertson That was one of the best innings I've ever watched. Heinrich Klaasen is a BEAST.

Rodony 𓃬 @Rodony_ Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life .

"I pride myself not to get out in the middle overs and try to keep the strike rate at 140-150 in that period" - Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen had a stunning 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as well with the SunRisers Hyderabad. He scored 448 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 177.08, which included a hundred against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The South African was the franchise's best player by a mile as SRH went on to finish at the bottom of the table.

Admitting that the wickets towards the end of the run chase made him nervous, Klaasen said during the post-match presentation:

"I knew it was going to be difficult. struggled at the start with my swing but decided to pull the trigger and it worked. Trent getting those wickets got me nervous but we got over the line.

"I pride myself not to get out in the middle overs and try to keep the strike rate at 140-150 in that period. It is quite hot in Dallas and you don't want to play a day game, but playing Qualifier 1 also gives you a couple of cracks of reaching the final."

Seattle Orcas will face the Texas Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the 2023 MLC on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

