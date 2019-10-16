When 12 runs were scored off 1 ball to win a match

Generally, when a team is faced with the daunting task of scoring 12 runs in 1 ball, no one backs them to achieve it. But it's not impossible in cricket.

This unlikely event happened on 28 January, 2007 in the New Zealand State Twenty20 competition in a match between Northern Districts and Auckland. The game featured well known New Zealand international players, including Martin Guptill, Rob Nicol, Scott Styris, Peter McGlashan, Andre Adams, Daniel Flynn, James Marshall, Daryl Tuffey and Chris Martin.

This game was being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, which happens to be the home ground for the Northern Districts. The home team won the toss and had set a target of 161 runs for Auckland to chase.

Auckland got off to a good start courtesy Martin Guptill but found themselves tottering at 97-5 in 14.2 overs, still requiring 64 runs off 34 balls. Then, a partnership between Rob Nicol and Keeley Todd took them to 147-5 in 19.1 overs. Todd departed the very next ball leaving Auckland with an arduous task of getting 14 runs off the last 4 balls.

Enter Andre Adams, a New Zealand international bowling all-rounder. The equation eventually came down to 12 off 1 ball and the best bowler on the day, Graeme Aldridge -- with figures of 2.5-0-7-2, bowled a waist-high full toss. It was deemed as a 'no ball', and to make matters worse, it took the edge of Adam's bat for a boundary.

This should have resulted in 5 runs, but in New Zealand domestic games, a 'no ball' is worth 2 runs. This meant Auckland got 6 runs, leaving them with 6 more to get. Adams smacked the next ball for a 6 to clinch an unlikely win.

It's been nearly 13 years since that incident and we still haven't seen anything like it yet.