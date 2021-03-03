When and where to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series? 

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series will get underway in Antigua tonight. All three T20I fixtures of this tour will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Unfortunately, Dasun Shanaka could not reach Antigua on time because of visa issues. As a result, Sri Lanka Cricket had to assign the T20I team's reins to veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews.

The Sri Lankan cricket team has won the ICC T20 World Cup before. However, their performances in the game's shortest format have not been up to the mark of late. The last time the Islanders won a T20I match was back in October 2019 against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After the 2019 Pakistan tour, the Sri Lankan team has played eight T20I games, recording no wins. They suffered whitewashes in the series against Australia and West Indies, while the 3-match series versus India ended 2-0 in the Men in Blue's favor.

Stand-in skipper Angelo Mathews will have the responsibility of motivating his men to get back on the winning track with two ICC T20 World Cups set to take place in the next two years.

Meanwhile, reigning world T20 champions West Indies have been playing brilliantly in the shortest format. The Men in Maroon beat Sri Lanka 2-0 away from home last year. In their previous home T20I fixture, West Indies beat Ireland by nine wickets.

Match Day! @EdwardsFidel is ready to suit up and rejoin the #MenInMaroon in the CG Insurance T20I Home Series v Sri Lanka. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/8zsrlwSivt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 3, 2021

Seasoned pros Chris Gayle and Fidel Edwards have returned to the West Indies squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The home team has the upper hand heading into the T20I series, but the Islanders will likely give the two-time world champions a run for their money.

FanCode to live stream West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India

Angelo Mathews will be the player to watch out for in the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series

FanCode has acquired the rights to live stream the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. ESPN+ will telecast this series in the USA, while the Caribbean fans can watch the games on Flow Sports in the West Indies.

Here's the complete schedule of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series.

1st T20I - March 4, 3:30 AM IST (March 3, 6:00 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - March 6, 3:30 AM IST (March 5, 6:00 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - March 8, 3:30 AM IST (March 7, 6:00 PM Local Time)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) names the West Indies squads for the CG Insurance T20 International Series and CG Insurance One-Day International Series against Sri Lanka. #WIvSL



Full Squads details⬇️ https://t.co/8F1UY2fsuI pic.twitter.com/AwxKTQBuKF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 26, 2021

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I series.

India - FanCode (Live Streaming)

USA - ESPN+

West Indies - Flow Sports