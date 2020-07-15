When ball tampering was legal, Imran Khan was unplayable: Former Indian opener Arun Lal

Former Indian opener Arun Lal has revealed the best bowlers he faced over the course of his career, naming the likes of Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan. He also spoke about the current Pakistan Prime Minister's imposing presence on the field.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Arun Lal touched upon various topics such as his stint as part of the Indian cricket team and the 'era of the bowlers' in the '70s and the '80s.

When asked about the incredible fast bowling of New Zealand legend Hadlee and Pakistan great Imran Khan, Lal said -

"It was very very difficult. That was a different era, the bowling era. All teams had bowlers who were exceptionally good. Richard Hadlee used to bowl close to the wickets and off the ground, you didn't know which way it was going. On his day, he could get anybody out."

The 64-year-old also spoke about ball tampering, which was legal then and gave birth to the concept of reverse swing. He stated that when the Pakistan team scruffed the ball up on one side, they were next to unplayable.

"Imran Khan to me was the toughest, especially after the concept of reverse swing started. They were the first ones to use it, unfortunately it also came to ball-scruffing, which later became illegal."

"In 1982, it was quite a problem as the swing bowler was on our side (Kapil Dev) but Imran was swinging it frighteningly. I was sometimes beaten by 6-8 inches and it was almost impossible to play."

Arun Lal on Imran Khan's imposing presence

Imran Khan was lethal with the ball in hand

Advertisement

Arun Lal also stated that Imran Khan's presence and ability could get the better of any batsman on his day.

"Imran was very fit and had an enormous physicality to him on the ground. From '82 onwards, it was his time. His presence, personality and the way he came in to bowl was fantastic to see. He was captaining as well, everything was going the way he wanted to."

The reputed commentator also showered praise on the famed West Indies' pace attack, stating that their relentlessness and the lack of an over rate rule allowed them to wreak havoc.

"Imran and Hadlee were the best bowlers I ever faced. Of course, the West Indies were also at you all day. You wouldn't get spin at all and West Indies led by Lloyd were near invincible."