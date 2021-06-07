When did the Indian women’s team last play a Test match?

The Indian women's team will play a one-off Test against England starting June 16 at the County Ground in Bristol.

They last played a Test match away from home in 2014 against England, which they won by six wickets.

India Women will look to repeat their 2014 heroics against England Women when they lock horns against the same opponents next week.

When did the Indian women's team last play a Test at home?

The Indian women's team last played a Test at home in 2014 as well. It was against the South African side.

Gangotri Glades Cricket Ground in Mysore hosted the one-off Test between India and South Africa from November 16-19. Mithali Raj led the Indian side while Mignon du Preez was the captain of the South African team.

What happened when the Indian women's team squared off against South Africa Women in their last Test?

The Indian women won the toss and elected to bat first. The hosts rode on Thirush Kamini's 192 and Punam Raut's 130 to post a total of 400 for the loss of six wickets before declaring. Kamini and Raut stitched a 275-run partnership for the second wicket to ensure the team gets to a challenging total on the board.

South Africa off-spinner Sunette Loubser was the pick of the bowlers, who dismissed Indian skipper Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami in the first innings.

In response, the South African side was bundled out for 234. Skipper Mignon du Preez scored a century while wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty notched up a half-century during the first innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian women's team's bowling attack with a five-wicket haul to her name. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up four wickets, including the in-form Mignon du Preez.

The follow-on was enforced on South Africa Women. Their batting deteriorated during their second innings as they were bowled out for a paltry 132. The Indian bowlers were exceptional once again, with Harmanpreet Kaur picking up four wickets.

Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav each had two scalps to their name, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey each picked up one wicket. A combined effort from all bowlers helped them restrict their opponents to a low score.

India Women went on to win the one-off Test by an innings and 34 runs.

Indian Women squad for the one-off Test against England

England v India - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Full squad:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee