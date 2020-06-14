When Kapil Dev had to stay in the dressing room as Javagal Srinath had worn his pants

Javagal Srinath recalled his early days as an international cricketer while also touching on a variety of topics.

Javagal Srinath shared a funny incident featuring himself and Kapil Dev during the chat as well.

Javagal Srinath shared a lesser-known story about himself and Kapil Dev

Former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath revealed that during a Test match against South Africa in Durban, he had worn Kapil Dev's pants, which forced the legendary all-rounder to stay in the dressing room at the start of the South African innings.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Javagal Srinath touched on several interesting topics. He talked about the current Indian fast bowling lineup. He also spoke about how the 2003 World Cup win could have been the perfect feather in his cap.

Everybody was wondering where is Kapil Dev: Javagal Srinath

Kapil Dev was supposed to bowl the first over after lunch

Javagal Srinath shared a funny incident from his cricketing career, recalling how his teammates forced him to wear Kapil Dev's shoes when he was new in the team. The Karnataka-based pacer further stated that since he could not wear Kapil's shoes, he decided to wear his pants on the field. Here's how he narrated the incident:

"When I started playing, everybody said that you should get to the shoes of Kapil Dev, get to the shoes of Kapil. In a Durban Test match, just after lunch, we were on the field, we were bowling, we were all on the field, and Kapil was not on the field."

"He was supposed to be bowling from one end. We were looking why isn't he coming out and then that moment we realized that his pant was missing; I could not get into his shoes, I got into his pants because he was sitting next to me and I just wore his pants and walked out," he continued.

Javagal Srinath then stated that it was not at all a funny moment for Kapil Dev but the entire team laughed at the new boy's innocence.