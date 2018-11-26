×
When KL Rahul failed to spot MS Dhoni during a match 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
857   //    26 Nov 2018, 16:15 IST

KL Rahul recently spilt the beans on an anecdote from the time he debuted for India, and the hard time the crowd gave him during India's tour of Australia in 2014. The wicketkeeper-batsman was bonding over breakfast with Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar in the BCCI TV's Special 'What's in a pancake?'.

The Indian trio was at an all-day restaurant to have pancakes – Rahul's “cheat meal” – when they spoke of their experiences in Australia and gave tips to Sundar on what to expect from the home fans.

Speaking about his debut, KL Rahul said he failed to see MS Dhoni giving instructions to him because he could not spot the Indian captain. “When I played my first Test at Melbourne, you know how huge the Melbourne field is, I was standing at deep square leg. Mahi bhai was our captain, he was trying to move me, I couldn’t even see him. In the background you cannot pick it up, it is so far.”

The Kings XI Punjab star then spoke about how the crowd got to him and how involved they were in the game. He recollects the incident that happened in his first match and said, “The crowd is really against us, they love their cricket, but they will make our lives hard on the ground. That is why cricket in Australia is exciting.”

“When I was at deep square leg, one of the guys in the crowd asked me ‘mate, what's your name?’ and I replied ‘Rahul’. He said 'hello' and then in about 10 seconds, the whole section of the crowd was chanting 'Rahul is a w****r'. It was amazing. They are obviously mocking you and don't mean it seriously or maybe they do. But this is what I love about Australia and their crowd. How they get involved so much,” added Rahul.

Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni KL Rahul
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
