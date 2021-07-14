When was the last time Australia won a T20I match against the West Indies?

The Australian team has now been defeated in three consecutive matches on their current West Indies tour and subsequently lost the five-match series.

Aaron Finch's side will be desperate to win the fourth T20I on Wednesday to get off the mark in the series.

What does game four have in store?



The absence of key players like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Pat Cummins has hurt Australia's chances against West Indies.

So far, Australia has contested 14 T20I matches against the West Indies. They have only won on five occasions, while West Indies have emerged victorious in nine encounters.

Australia will be hoping to better that record by winning the fourth match at St Lucia. Interestingly, Australia has not won a single T20I match against West Indies in the past nine years.

Their last win against the Caribbean team came in 2012.

September 22, 2012: Australia defeated West Indies in the 8th match of the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 at Colombo

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was the venue for Australia's last victory against the West Indies in the T20 format of the game. It was the eighth group game of the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 held in Sri Lanka.

West Indies captain Daren Sammy won the toss against Australian skipper George Bailey and elected to bat first on a good batting surface.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Dwayne Smith in the second over to give Australia an early wicket. Chris Gayle(54) carried on at the other end and scored a quick-fire half-century.

All-rounder Shane Watson prized out Gayle via a return catch in the 10th over to put the brakes on the scoring rate.

However, Marlon Samuels(50) scored a brilliant fifty in the middle overs to continue the momentum built by Gayle. Dwayne Bravo(27) also played a useful knock in the second half of the innings.

Eventually, West Indies reached a huge total of 191/8 in 20 overs due to collective performances from batters. Shane Watson(2/29) and Mitchell Starc(3/35) were the standout performers for Australia in the bowling department.

In reply, David Warner(28 in 14 balls) gave a blistering start to his side before getting dismissed in the third over. Shane Watson(41* in 24 balls) and Michael Hussey(28*) cashed in on the start and took the total to 100/1 in 9.1 overs.

Rain intervened in the proceedings at this stage and paused Australia's juggernaut.

The play was not possible further due to persistent rain. According to the DLS method, Australia was declared the winner by 17 runs in the end. Shane Watson was declared player of the match for his brilliant performance with bat and ball.

