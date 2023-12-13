When was the last time Pakistan won a Test match in Australia?

After the thrills and spills of the 2023 World Cup, Test cricket will take precedence when Pakistan takes on Australia down under, starting in Perth on December 14.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, they have a long and sorry history in the red-ball format on Australian soil. Having never won a Test series in Australia, Pakistan will look to create an upset of epic proportions, considering the Aussies are the current World Test champions.

Fans of this generation have repeatedly watched Pakistan get the brakes beat off them in Tests down under. The Asian side have suffered 14 consecutive defeats over five series without even coming close to winning on most occasions. It has begged the question of when Pakistan last defeated Australia in a Test match in Australia.

The answer to this dates way back to 1995-96 when the Wasim Akram-led side eked out a 74-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Sadly, even that win came in the final match of the already-decided series, with the Aussies up 2-0.

Nevertheless, Pakistan found enough resolve to script a turnaround after an innings defeat and a 155-run mauling in the opening two outings. Winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan posted a respectable 299 in their first innings, riding on a brilliant 137 from Ijaz Ahmed.

Skipper Wasim Akram and leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed then took centerstage and picked up nine wickets between them to bundle the hosts out for 257. Despite holding a lead of 42, Pakistan struggled in their second innings and mustered a mere 204. Inzamam-ul-Haq's 59 resurrected a floundering innings to set the Aussies a target of 247 for victory.

On a mission to avoid a series whitewash, the bowlers exhibited a collective showing, leading Pakistan to a memorable win by 74 runs. Akram and Ahmed impressed again, picking up a combined six wickets, and Waqar Younis supported the duo with three wickets.

Mushtaq Ahmed was adjudged the Player of the Match for his nine wickets in the game.

Following the 1995-96 series, the two teams have faced off in 11 Test series, with Australia coming out on top in eight and Pakistan winning only two. The only other series was the 1-1 drawn rubber in England in 2010.

Led by the newly appointed Shan Masood, Pakistan will look to make history by winning their first-ever Test series in Australia. Following the Perth clash, the teams will battle at the MCG and the SCG in the second and third Test.

Pakistan last avoided a series defeat in Australia in 1978-79

Sarfraz Nawaz produced one of Test cricket's greatest spells at the MCG.

Test series defeats in Australia have become synonymous with the Pakistan side over the past four decades. While it is well-documented that they have never won a Test series down under, the Asian giants have enjoyed three drawn series in Australia.

The last of which transpired in the 1978-79 tour in a two-Test series. The first Test at MCG saw Pakistan come apart with the bat and score 196. Yet, led by Imran Khan's four wickets, they restricted the Aussies to a paltry 168.

Opener Majid Khan then put the team on his shoulders and carried Pakistan to 353/9 in their second innings, setting Australia an improbable 382 for victory.

The hosts appeared on course at 305/3 when pacer Sarfraz Nawaz produced arguably the best spell in Test cricket. He picked up nine of the 10 wickets, including the last seven in a five-run span to bowl Australia out for 310.

Sarfraz finished with a remarkable 9/86 in the second innings as Pakistan upset Australia by 71 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

With a series win on the line, Pakistan started the second Test at the SCG on the worst possible note at 49/4 in their opening salvo. However, a sparkling 129* by Javed Miandad sparked a turnaround, leading Pakistan to a competitive 277.

Australia responded with 327, following which Pakistan scored 285 to set Australia a tricky target of 236. However, the hosts had no trouble brushing aside the visitors and won by seven wickets to level the series at one apiece.

Although Pakistan could not complete the task and win their maiden Test series on Australian soil, it was the last time they avoided defeat and maintained a competitive balance. Overall, Australia holds a 34-15 edge in 69 Test meetings against Pakistan.