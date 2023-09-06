When is the next Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage kickstarted with a clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. The Men in Green registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to move to the top of the table and gain a sizeable head start.

Following the near-continuous action over the course of the last few days, there is a slender gap in the tournament schedule. The next match of the Asia Cup 2023 will take place between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, in a repeat of their Group B fixture, on Saturday, September 9, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

It will mark the first Asia Cup 2023 contest to take place at the venue, with the group stages having been conducted at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Discussions were held about holding the matches scheduled at Colombo either at Dambulla or Hanbantotta due to heavy rain being forecasted in the capital. However, the organizers have decided that the matches will be held as per schedule and there will be no changes made at the last minute.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets during their group-stage clash earlier in the tournament. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will have to win against the hosts to remain alive in the tournament. A second successive loss in the Super Four stage will complicate their hopes of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the finals of the Asia Cup 2023.

"This win will give us confidence" - Babar Azam after beginning Asia Cup 2023 Super Four with a win

Pakistan were at their comprehensive best during their win over Bangladesh. After being put into bowl in the searing heat, the formidable pace bowling unit claimed four wickets in the first powerplay itself.

Veteran batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan tried to resurrect the innings, but another collapse at the back end resulted in a well below-par score of 193. The Men in Green comfortably chased down the total with more than 10 overs to spare, with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan scoring fifties and registering the bulk of the runs.

Skipper Babar Azam praised the team's display during the post-match presentation, saying.

"Too much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match. (On playing India) This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match."

Who will top the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage? Let us know in the comments section.