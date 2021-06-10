When Rahul Dravid left a cab in England to have a chat with Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat recently appreciated Rahul Dravid's humility. Recalling a meeting with Dravid in London seven years ago, Arafat revealed that the former Indian captain once left his cab just to have a brief chat with him.

Arafat became a T20 specialist during the second phase of his career and played for multiple counties in England's T20 Blast competition. And in 2014, Rahul Dravid had gone to Lord's to ring the bell for the second Test between India and England. At that time, Arafat was also in London, and he spotted Dravid near the stadium.

Narrating the story on Sports Yaari YouTube channel, Arafat said:

"Rahul Dravid had come to Lord's to do commentary for a match. After the game, he was leaving the stadium. He hailed a taxi and was going to sit in the car when I shouted 'Rahul Bhai' from a distance. He heard my voice and asked the driver to go; he left the cab to talk to me.

"I have not played much cricket for Pakistan. Still, Rahul spoke to me for 10-15 minutes. He asked me about my cricket and my family. I felt really good."

In the same interview, Yasir Arafat also remembered how he once replaced Rahul Dravid. Back in 2003, Dravid played county cricket for Scotland as an overseas player. However, he took a break in 2004, and Scotland roped in Arafat as his replacement.

Rahul Dravid's wicket is the most prized one of my career: Yasir Arafat

Yasir Arafat did not play much international cricket for Pakistan

Although Yasir Arafat was involved more in domestic T20 leagues than in the international arena, he managed to play three Tests for Pakistan.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler kicked off his Test career with a five-wicket haul against India. His first Test wicket was that of Rahul Dravid, and Arafat labeled it as the most prized wicket in his entire career.

"Taking Rahul Dravid's wicket to open my account in Test cricket was a big achievement for me. I can say Rahul Dravid's wicket is the most prized one of my career," Yasir Arafat concluded.

