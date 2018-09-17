When retired hurt players made a daring comeback to the cricket field

Anil Kumble makes a daring comeback to bowl with a fractured jaw

There is a very popular saying in the game of cricket, ‘No match is won or lost until the last ball is bowled.’ Standing true to this quote, the game has witnessed some classical finishes. From on-field fiascos to last over finishes, it’s the thrill-factor in the game that keeps cricket lovers glued till the last ball of the match. If there is no thrill, the ‘vigor’ of the game is lost.

As the game of cricket always demanded fitter and meaner individuals, it never surprised us to see players putting their bodies on the line. And then there were instances when we witnessed cricketers missing out on a full season due to a serious injury. But that never stopped players from taking the undue risks on the field. After all, so many things are at stake when it comes to playing for your own country.

In this compilation, we are going to see 3 instances when a cricketer got retired hurt during a match and made a daring comeback to the field.

