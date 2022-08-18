3 instances when Indian captains were absolutely furious with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been earmarked as a special talent ever since his Under-19 days. Today, he is one of India's biggest match-winners across formats. His game has evolved a lot over the years.

Cricket is a very high intensity sport. In pressure situations, captains often react impulsively. They tend to express their anger and displeasure at the players who have committed a basic error on the field. We take a look at three such times when Indian captains were furious with Rishabh Pant.

#1 Virat Kohli - 4th ODI vs Australia, Mohali 2019

Photo: Rishabh Pant I am not scared of anyone but I'm scared of #ViratKohli 's anger...but if you make a mistake and someone gets angry with you, it's good because you only learn from your mistakes: #RishabhPant in a video posted by #DelhiCapitals

India were 2-1 up in the series going into the 4th ODI of the series. India batted first and set Australia a target of 359. The game looked all but sealed for the Men in Blue. However, India's effort with the ball and on the field was shabby.

Captain Virat Kohli was not impressed at all with Rishabh Pant, who dropped a catch and missed a stumping chance to remove the in-form Ashton Turner. The Aussie batter eventually went on to win the game for Australia - their highest chase ever in ODI cricket history.

#2 Virat Kohli - World Cup semi-final, Manchester 2019

India were up against New Zealand in the all-important World Cup semi-final. After restricting New Zealand to 239 runs in the first innings, fans expected India to chase the target down with ease. However, Williamson and co had other plans.

The NZ bowling unit got rid of the Indian top order - reducing them to 24/4 at the 10 over mark. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya curbed their natural game and looked to rebuild the innings after an exceptional opening spell by New Zealand.

Pant, after scoring a well-made 32 off 56 deliveries in tough conditions, could not resist himself anymore. He slogged a Mitchell Santner delivery straight to Colin de Grandhomme at the boundary. After the dismissal, Virat Kohli was furious on the balcony while speaking to Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 4th T20I vs West Indies, Lauderhill 2022

Two of West Indies' best performers dismissed within minutes. Will the total prove too high now?

India have performed very well in the T20Is recently under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. They won the 4th T20I comfortably by 59 runs to seal victory in the five-match series against West Indies earlier this year.

Rishabh Pant was the top run-getter with 44 runs off 31 balls. However, while inflicting a run-out to get rid of Nicholas Pooran, he deliberately took time to dislodge the bail/

This incident did not please Sharma at all. He looked visibly irritated and told the wicket-keeper batsman not to waste any time.

Edited by Diptanil Roy