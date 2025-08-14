"In a diesel-supported car, we filled petrol" - When Sachin Tendulkar recalled hilarious tale about picking up wife Anjali from Heathrow airport

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time in the game of cricket. At his prime, he faced the best bowlers in the world with aplomb and even ended up making a few big names look rather mediocre on the field.

Ad

While there is no doubting the genius of Tendulkar, there have been incidents both on and off the cricket field that prove that even the greats have their bad days. One such occurrence took place when the former India captain went to Heathrow Airport in London to pick up his wife Anjali.

In a conversation with Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube channel in September 2022, Tendulkar narrated the hilarious story of how the car he and his friend were traveling in while going to the airport wasn't accelerating anywhere close to the level that was desired. The Master Blaster recalled:

Ad

Trending

"Anjali was about to land in London. Me and my friend were sitting in the car and we saw that the gauge showed that the fuel was about to get over. So we went quickly and filled the tank. But while we were going to the airport, I noticed that the car isn't accelerating beyond 25 mph, and it was confusing."

Ad

"Then we realized that in a diesel-supported car, we filled petrol (laughs). I was sitting in the car for one hour outside the Heathrow airport and I kept on pressing the accelerator slightly to ensure that the car doesn't stop at least until we reach home," the 52-year-old went on to add.

During the conversation, Tendulkar also revealed how he learnt to drive. While growing up, the batting maestro used to stay with his uncle and aunt at Shivaji Park in Dadar. His parents used to come to pick him up in the evening and take him to Bandra. The family sometimes traveled by taxi and Tendulkar closely observed the driver's footwork and learnt how to drive.

Ad

Tendulkar ended his illustrious career with 34,357 runs in 664 matches across formats at an average of 48.52, with 100 hundreds and 164 fifties. More than a decade after retirement, he remains the leading run-getter in international cricket. He is also the only player with 100 international tons.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun gets engaged: Reports

In some good news for the Tendulkar family, the former India captain's son Arjun has got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a private ceremony. As per a report in India Today, Saaniya is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The report added that the engagement was attended by close friends and family members from both sides.

Arjun (25) is a left-arm pacer and a handy lower order batter. He has the experience of 17 first-class matches, 18 List A games and 24 T20s in which he has claimed 37, 25 and 27 scalps respectively. With the bat, he has scored 532 runs in first-class cricket, with a best of 120. Further, Arjun has 102 runs to his name in List A matches and 119 in the T20 format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news