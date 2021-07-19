When and where to watch TNPL 2021?

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 (TNPL 2021) commences today (July 19) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 2021 edition of the TNPL will witness eight teams in action, namely Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Lyca Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors and Madurai Panthers.

Each team will play the other once in the league phase, with the top four teams making it to the knockout stage. The summit clash is slated for August 15 (Independence Day).

TNPL was last conducted in 2019 as the 2020 edition was called off due to COVID-19. This season, all matches will take place at a single venue behind closed doors.

A few notable players competing in the league are Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Shahrukh Khan, Narayan Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth and Baba Aparajith. Several other known faces will play in TNPL 2021.

This league will serve as an opportunity for players to prove their mettle and break into the Tamil Nadu state team and/or IPL.

One can find the TNPL 2021 schedule here.

Star Sports Network to telecast TNPL 2021 in India

Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast TNPL 2021 in India. Fans can catch the live action from TNPL 2021 on Star Sports 2 & Star Sports 2 HD.

One can also watch the match in Tamil as Star Sports Tamil will telecast all matches of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021.

However, Disney+ Hotstar will live stream TNPL 2021, and fans will need to purchase a subscription to watch the matches.

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD & Star Sports Tamil

Live-stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Sportskeeda will provide updates, live scores and commentary of the TNPL 2021 matches here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar