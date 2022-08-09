Create
“Whenever I used to play a rash shot, he used to scold me” - Virender Sehwag to Kumar Sangakkara, cricket fraternity pays tribute to Rudi Koertzen

Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen has died at the age of 73.
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 09, 2022 06:18 PM IST

Rudi Koertzen, the former ICC elite panel umpire from South Africa, has passed away at the age of 73. He died in a car accident while driving from Cape Town to Despatch in Eastern Cape in South Africa, according to media reports.

Koertzen officiated in a total of 331 international matches until his retirement in 2010. At the time, this was a record for the most number of international appearances by an umpire. The record has since been broken by Pakistan’s Aleem Dar. In fact, Dar, Steve Bucknor of West Indies and Koertzen are the only three umpires to have officiated in over 100 Tests.

Koertzen’s last match as an umpire after international retirement was an IPL 2011 clash between Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru. The highly-respected South African was given the nickname “Slow Death” because he raised his finger almost in slow motion to declare a batter out.

Some members of the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former umpire. Here are some reactions from social media:

Vale Rudi Koertzen ! Om Shanti. Condolences to his family.Had a great relation with him. Whenever I used to play a rash shot, he used to scold me saying, “Play sensibly, I want to watch your batting”. One he wanted to buy a particular brand of cricket pads for his son (cont) https://t.co/CSxtjGmKE9
Saddened at the tragic loss of Rudi Koertzen. What a wonderful friend and umpire. Honest, forthright and loved the game. Shared many a beer at the bar talking cricket with him. RIP my friend.
Tragic news of the sudden passing away of Rudi Koertzen. He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnessed, known for his sharp decision making abilities. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers 🙏🏻 #RudiKoertzen https://t.co/9mV1V09F7a
Really sad to hear the tragic loss of a dear friend @OfficialCSA @ICC Umpire Rudi Koertzen in car crash at Cape Town. Condolences to his family https://t.co/DxoZxyc9ED
RIP to one of the best Umpire in the World Rudi Koertzen 💔🥲🏏. I always enjoyed bowling from his end. Condolences to the family and friends #RipRudi https://t.co/WxqbfbDfGG
Just read about the passing away of Rudi Koertzen in a car crash . Certainly one of the top Umpires to have appeared on international scene . Thoughts and prayers with the family .
Have just heard tragic news out of South Africa that former ICC Test Umpire, Rudi Koertzen, has died in a car accident, aged 73. Rudi was such a personality in the game and an outstanding umpire. Thoughts with Rudi's family right now. RIP Rudi Koertzen.
Your childhood as a cricket fan would be incomplete if you hadn't imitated Rudi Koertzen's slow finger raise 💙Rest in peace, Rudi. https://t.co/HHXxmmN3rQ
MCC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Honorary Life Member and former umpire, Rudi Koertzen.Our thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/A4y0oCxLpl
Was a terrific umpire. Rest in peace, Rudi Koertzen. We will miss you. twitter.com/algoafmnews/st…

“A true legend” - Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus remember Rudi Koertzen

Reacting to the news of Koertzen’s demise, Pakistan umpire Dar described him as an “excellent colleague” and someone who was “always very cooperative on field”. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"It is a very big loss foremost for his family and then for South Africa and cricket. I stood in so many games with him. He was not only very good as an umpire but also an excellent colleague, always very cooperative on field and also always willing to help off the field. Because of the way he was, he was also well-respected by players."

Fellow South African umpire Marais Erasmus added:

"Rudi was such a strong character, physically and mentally. He paved the way for South African umpires to get to the world stage. Made us all believe it's possible. A true legend. As a young umpire I learnt a lot from him."

Koertzen made his international debut as an umpire at the age of 43. His first international series was India's tour of South Africa in 1992-93.

