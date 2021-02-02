Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Test series?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies Test series will kick off on February 3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. This series will feature two Test matches, with the second game scheduled to be held in Dhaka.

The home team will be on a high after crushing the Caribbean side 3-0 in the recently-concluded Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series. The triumph took Bangladesh to the top 2 on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Currently, Bangladesh and West Indies hold the last two spots on the ICC World Test Championship points table. Both teams are thus unlikely to qualify for the final of this tournament.

Bangladesh are yet to open their account in the ICC World Test Championship. Meanwhile, the West Indies team has 11.1% points only. Hence, the Bangladesh vs West Indies series will be played to decide which team will end at the last position.

If Bangladesh win both the Test matches, the victories will boost the team's tally to 120 points. Bangladesh could then even overtake the fifth-placed Pakistan team.

Snaps of Bangladesh team today's (January 30) practice session at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/nrBv5UJk0t — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 30, 2021

The West Indies also have a chance of improving their record in the competition. Unfortunately, they do not have their star players available. Top-order batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the visitors in the absence of Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, and Shai Hope.

The home team starts as the overwhelming favorites to win the Bangladesh vs West Indies series. Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the Bangladesh squad, while the team also has experienced players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Here's a look at the telecast details for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

FanCode to live stream Bangladesh vs West Indies Test series in India

The Bangladesh vs West Indies series will not be telecast in India. But, FanCode will stream the matches on its platform.

First Bangladesh vs West Indies Test: 3-7 February, 2021

Second Bangladesh vs West Indies Test: 11-15 February, 2021

Where to watch:

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh: GTV/Gazi TV

Pakistan: PTV Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

United States: Willow TV