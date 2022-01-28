Which bowler has dismissed Rohit Sharma the most times in ODIs?

Rohit Sharma will return as skipper when India hosts the West Indies for a limited-overs series. Three ODIs and as many T20Is will be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Sharma will be the full-time captain of the ODI team for the first time in his career.

Much of the limelight will be on the Mumbai man to see how different his captaincy will be from Virat Kohli. It means bowlers will be putting an even higher price on his wicket and attempting to remove the Hitman as soon as possible.

Quite a few bowlers have enjoyed bowling to Sharma over the years and have been successful at bagging his wicket.

With the series against the West Indies looming large, we take a look at the bowlers who have dismissed the stellar batter most times in ODI cricket.

Angelo Mathews has dismissed Rohit Sharma most times in ODIs

Many would have guessed that it will be a left-arm seamer who got the better of Rohit Sharma in the One-Dayers the most number of times. However, it is former Sri Lanka skipper and all-rounder Angelo Mathews who holds that honor.

Mathews has bagged Sharma's wicket seven times in 28 innings. He has rattled his timber four times. The other three times saw him being castled leg-before twice and caught behind once.

Here's a quick look at the five bowlers whom Sharma has been out to most times:

Player No.of times he dismissed Rohit Sharma Tim Southee (NZ) 5 Morne Morkel (SA) 5 Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS) 4 Ravi Rampaul (WI) 4 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 4

That said, Sharma is still inarguably the most flamboyant and destructive batter in modern-day cricket. His timing and his ability to play the long innings makes him one of the more dependable batters in ODIs. Sharma has the numbers to show for it as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has notched up 227 ODI appearances and has scored 9205 runs at an average of 48.96. The staggering stat is the three double hundreds, 29 centuries and 43 fifties that are part of his decorated career.

Edited by Diptanil Roy