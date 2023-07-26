Which 4 teams have qualified for MLC 2023 playoffs? 

Seattle Orcas beat MI New York by two wickets in match No. 15 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Wednesday. In a high-scoring encounter, Seattle Orcas gunned down a target of 195 in 19.2 overs to register the highest successful chase in MLC.

Seattle Orcas won the toss and opted to bowl in the last league clash of MLC 2023. MI New York, however, came up with an impressive batting performance to post 194/8. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 68 off 34, a knock which included seven sixes, while skipper Kieron Pollard smashed 34 off 18.

In the chase, opener Nauman Anwar contributed 51 off 30 before Heinrich Klaasen clobbered an unbeaten 110 off 44 balls to seal victory for Seattle Orcas. The South African keeper batter slammed nine fours and seven sixes in a brutal exhibition of big hitting. He ended the game in style, walloping Nosthush Kenjige for a maximum.

Seattle Orcas seal top spot with win over MI New York

Seattle Orcas’ impressive win over MI New York saw them finish on top of the MLC 2023 points table after the league stage. They played five games and won four, ending the league stage with a net run rate of +0.725.

Apart from Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom, and MI New York are the three other teams to have qualified for the Major League Cricket playoffs. The Super Kings finished second, with three wins, two losses, and a net run rate of +0.570.

Washington Freedom also won three and lost two. However, they finished third in the points due to a lower net run rate of +0.097. MI New York also qualified despite going down to Seattle Orcas in their last league game. They finished with four points and a net run rate of +1.004.

San Francisco Unicorns (4 points) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (2 points) were the two sides to be eliminated from the MLC 2023 playoffs.

MLC 2023 playoffs schedule

Below is the schedule for the Major League Cricket 2023 playoffs:

July 28: Eliminator - Washington Freedom vs MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, 2:00 AM IST [3:30 PM local]

July 28: Qualifier - Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST [7:30 PM local]

July 29: Challenger - Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST [7:30 PM local]

July 31: Final – Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST [7:30 PM local]