Which was the previous instance of Pakistan finishing last in their group before 2025 Champions Trophy?

Pakistan and Bangladesh shared points as their scheduled Champions Trophy clash on Thursday (February 27) in Rawalpindi was called off due to incessant rain. As a result, Pakistan finished last in the Group A points table with no wins in three games at a net run rate of -1.087. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were third with no victories in three appearances at a net run rate of -0.443.

Ad

The last instance of Pakistan finishing last in their group stage was witnessed in the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy, which took place in England. They were slotted with India, West Indies and South Africa at the time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the first game, the Men in Green were bundled out for 170 by the Caribbean team, with skipper Misbah-ul-Haq scoring 96*. Thereafter, West Indies sealed the chase in the 41st over with two wickets in hand.

The subsequent clash saw them pitted against the Proteas. Hashim Amla (81) emerged as the top-scorer as South Africa posted 234 on the board. Although Misbah again top-scored with 55, Pakistan were all out for 167.

Then, Pakistan could only compile a 165-run total in a rain-curtailed 40-over game against their arch-rivals India. Asad Shafiq (41) was their key run-scorer. Thereafter, Shikhar Dhawan (48) led India's charge, as they completed the 102-run chase in the 20th over (D/L method).

Ad

Mohammad Irfan and Saeed Ajmal were the joint-highest wicket-takers for Pakistan with four scalps. Meanwhile, Misbah scored the most runs (173) for the side.

Pakistan also finished last in their group in 2006 Champions Trophy

The 2006 edition of the Champions Trophy in India also saw Pakistan finish last in their respective group. They were slotted along with South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Ad

Pakistan were off to a winning start in their first game against Sri Lanka. Abdur Razzaq's four-fer helped them to bundle out Sri Lanka for 253. Thereafter, Imran Farhat (53) top-scored to help them chase down the score with 11 balls to spare.

However, the Younis Khan-led side was handed a 51-run loss against the Kiwi side and a 124-run defeat against the Proteas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback