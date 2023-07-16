Who is Cameron Gannon? 5 things to know about Seattle Orcas seamer who picked up 4 wickets vs San Francisco Unicorns

Cameron Gannon starred with a four-wicket haul that helped the Seattle Orcas complete a resounding 35-run victory over the San Francisco Unicorns in Match 4 of the inaugural Major League Cricket season on Saturday, July 15.

The lanky right-arm seamer hit the deck hard and troubled the batters with extra bounce, finishing with returns of 4/23 off 3.5 overs. Having removed the dangerous Corey Anderson for just 12, he returned to pick up three wickets in the 18th over, including that of the well-set Shadab Khan, as the Unicorns folded for 142.

Gannon, who is an Australian by birth, is plying his trade in the Major League Cricket season as a local player owing to his American roots. The 34-year-old right-arm seamer has started the tournament on the right note and will play a huge role for the Orcas if they are to go all the way and lift the trophy.

On that note, let's look at five things you may not know about Gannon:

#1 Gannon has represented Queensland and Western Australia in first-class cricket

Gannon made his bow in first-class cricket in a rain-affected Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania at The Gabba in Brisbane in 2010. He sent down four economical overs and conceded just three runs while turning out for Queensland, although rain saw only 31 overs sent down in the entire contest.

Having represented Queensland for a decade, Gannon moved over to Western Australia ahead of the 2020-21 season and was contracted with them until the end of the 2022-23 season. He was also a member of their title-winning Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup squads in the season just gone by.

#2 He has played alongside Shane Watson and Brendon McCullum in the Big Bash League

Gannon's T20 debut came in the second season of the Big Bash League in 2012-13 for the Brisbane Heat. Playing the Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba, he conceded 38 runs off his quota of four overs as the Hurricanes chased down 173 without breaking a sweat.

Veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was his teammate during the contest, as were James Hopes, Thisara Perera and Daniel Christian. The Heat went on to win their only BBL title that season.

Over the years, Gannon was also teammates with Brendon McCullum at the Heat, with the former New Zealand skipper being a massive component of the side.

#3 He was once suspended for an illegal bowling action

Gannon's career hit a roadblock at the end of the 2012-13 season as his bowling action was found to be illegal. Despite picking up a cluster of wickets in both the Sheffield Shield as well as the 50-over domestic tournament, his action came under the scanner.

According to Fox Sports, Gannon's elbow was recorded at 24 degrees, comfortably above the permissible limit of 15 degrees. He was suspended from bowling for a period of 90 days by Cricket Australia but was given clearance after successful remedial work in the months that followed.

#4 He has played four T20Is for USA

Gannon has played for three teams in the BBL but has never represented Australia.

Gannon has never played for Australia till date but made his international debut in a T20 for USA in 2019. It came during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final clash at White Field Hill in Sandys Parish, Bermuda.

Each of his four T20Is came in that very tournament as he ended with three wickets at an economy rate of 7.44. Hayden Walsh Jr., who has since gone on to represent the West Indies in white-ball internationals, was his teammate at the time.

The last of Gannon's four T20Is also came against Bermuda, while he turned out against Cayman Islands and Canada in between.

#5 Cameron Gannon has scored a half-century in first-class cricket

Gannon (L) made his presence felt with the bat for Western Australia in 2020 (File image).

Gannon isn't really known for his batting prowess but he stood up amidst the ruins for Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania in Adelaide.

Western Australia were reeling at 189/8 in the first innings before Gannon, walking in at No. 10, combined forces with skipper Shaun Marsh to rescue his side. A 78-run partnership for the ninth wicket followed as Marsh stroked his way to 115. Gannon wasn't done yet, though, as he put on 35 for the last wicket with Lance Morris en route to his maiden first-class fifty.

Gannon's 72-ball 58 was studded with six fours and two sixes as Western Australia posted a competitive 302. The match was drawn, and while Tasmania took the first-innings lead, it could have been worse if not for his rearguard effort with the bat.

Can Cameron Gannon continue to pick up more wickets and help Seattle Orcas win the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket? Have your say in the comments section below!

