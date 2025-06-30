Who is Codi Yusuf? 5 interesting facts about South Africa pacer who took 3 wickets on debut in ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test

Codi Yusuf grabbed the headlines with his impressive performance on Test debut for South Africa against Zimbabwe, which began on June 28. The debutant bagged three wickets in 14 overs, dismissing Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch and Wellington Masakadza.

It is pertinent to note that Kaitano and Welch are top-order batters of Zimbabwe, while Masakadza is one of the most experienced players in the Zimbabwean squad. Yusuf dismissed Welch and Masakadza caught behind.

Before his Test debut, former South African speedster Dale Steyn shared the details of how Codi Yusuf tore through the England Lions batting lineup last year. When Steyn praises a young fast bowler, fans should keep tabs on him, and here are five interesting facts to know about South Africa's new pacer Codi Yusuf.

#1 Codi Yusuf is 27 years old

Yusuf was born on April 10, 1998. At the time of writing, the right-arm medium-fast bowler is 27 years and 81 days old. If Yusuf becomes a regular member of the team, he can end up being one of the most successful fast bowlers of South African cricket history.

Yusuf was born in the Knysna town of South Africa. He has represented Gauteng and Lions in domestic cricket.

#2 Yusuf has more than 100 first-class wickets to his name

Domestic cricket experience always plays a big role in the selection of any cricketer, especially in the Test format. Codi has toiled hard in domestic cricket, scalping 103 first-class wickets in 33 matches.

Codi has eight four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls to his name in the first-class arena. His economy rate has been 3.38, whereas his strike rate has been less than 50.

#3 Codi Yusuf plays for the Paarl Royals in SA20

SA20 is the premier T20 league of South Africa, with six sister franchises of IPL teams representing six different regions of the rainbow nation. Codi Yusuf is a member of the Paarl Royals team.

Paarl is the sister franchise of the Jaipur-based Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL. Codi has played five matches for Paarl, where he has accounted for three wickets at an economy rate of close to 10 runs per over.

#4 Codi Yusuf started his T20 career against Kenya

The ongoing Test match between South Africa and Zimbabwe marks the first time Codi is playing an international match. However, this is not his first game against a nation. In 2018, Codi started his T20 career against Kenya.

Kenya participated in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup, where Codi was a member of the Mpumalanga team. It was not recognized as an international match. Kenyan wicketkeeper Irfan Karim was Codi's first T20 wicket.

#5 Codi is married to Ashlynn Yusuf

Codi got hitched to Ashlynn Yusuf in September 2023. The South African fast bowler shared photos from his wedding on Instagram and wrote:

"To the most beautiful woman in the world, thank you for making our day so very special, definitely the best day of my life, I love and appreciate you more than you will ever understand, here’s to a lifetime of memories My Beautiful Wife."

Codi's wife Ashlynn has a private account on Instagram. She has more than 1,500 followers, and her Instagram bio reads, 'God (with a crown emoji).'

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

