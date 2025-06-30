Who is Codi Yusuf? 5 interesting facts about South Africa pacer who took 3 wickets on debut in ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test

Codi Yusuf grabbed the headlines with his impressive performance on Test debut for South Africa against Zimbabwe, which began on June 28. The debutant bagged three wickets in 14 overs, dismissing Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch and Wellington Masakadza.
It is pertinent to note that Kaitano and Welch are top-order batters of Zimbabwe, while Masakadza is one of the most experienced players in the Zimbabwean squad. Yusuf dismissed Welch and Masakadza caught behind.
Before his Test debut, former South African speedster Dale Steyn shared the details of how Codi Yusuf tore through the England Lions batting lineup last year. When Steyn praises a young fast bowler, fans should keep tabs on him, and here are five interesting facts to know about South Africa's new pacer Codi Yusuf.
#1 Codi Yusuf is 27 years old
Yusuf was born on April 10, 1998. At the time of writing, the right-arm medium-fast bowler is 27 years and 81 days old. If Yusuf becomes a regular member of the team, he can end up being one of the most successful fast bowlers of South African cricket history.
Yusuf was born in the Knysna town of South Africa. He has represented Gauteng and Lions in domestic cricket.
#2 Yusuf has more than 100 first-class wickets to his name
Domestic cricket experience always plays a big role in the selection of any cricketer, especially in the Test format. Codi has toiled hard in domestic cricket, scalping 103 first-class wickets in 33 matches.
Codi has eight four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls to his name in the first-class arena. His economy rate has been 3.38, whereas his strike rate has been less than 50.
#3 Codi Yusuf plays for the Paarl Royals in SA20
SA20 is the premier T20 league of South Africa, with six sister franchises of IPL teams representing six different regions of the rainbow nation. Codi Yusuf is a member of the Paarl Royals team.
Paarl is the sister franchise of the Jaipur-based Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL. Codi has played five matches for Paarl, where he has accounted for three wickets at an economy rate of close to 10 runs per over.
#4 Codi Yusuf started his T20 career against Kenya
The ongoing Test match between South Africa and Zimbabwe marks the first time Codi is playing an international match. However, this is not his first game against a nation. In 2018, Codi started his T20 career against Kenya.
Kenya participated in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup, where Codi was a member of the Mpumalanga team. It was not recognized as an international match. Kenyan wicketkeeper Irfan Karim was Codi's first T20 wicket.
#5 Codi is married to Ashlynn Yusuf
Codi got hitched to Ashlynn Yusuf in September 2023. The South African fast bowler shared photos from his wedding on Instagram and wrote:
"To the most beautiful woman in the world, thank you for making our day so very special, definitely the best day of my life, I love and appreciate you more than you will ever understand, here’s to a lifetime of memories My Beautiful Wife."
Codi's wife Ashlynn has a private account on Instagram. She has more than 1,500 followers, and her Instagram bio reads, 'God (with a crown emoji).'
