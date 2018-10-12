×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who is India's Latest Test debutant Shardul Thakur?

Abhishek Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
106   //    12 Oct 2018, 16:22 IST

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is the latest Indian player to get a Test cap in the ongoing Test series against West Indies. The hard-working pacer was born in Palgarh, Maharashtra, and travelled to Mumbai to pursue his dream of making it big as a cricketer. The winner of the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai, Shardul came to the limelight when he had five 5-wicket hauls and picked up 48 wickets in the 10 matches he played during the 2013-14 season.  

The fast bowler still struggled to get the call-up from the national selectors due to widespread talent. However, he finally got his moment of glory when he was included in the 2016 Test squad travelling to the West Indies in 2016. The 26-year-old had taken 8 wickets in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy final to help his team to victory. One of the wickets included that of Cheteshwar Pujara. Despite such exploits, he was not given the elusive Test cap in the 2016 Test series against West Indies. 

He is not suited to T-20 cricket as has been proved by his average stats in the Indian Premier League. Shardul has represented 4 teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Mumbai Indians -- but failed to make a mark for any of them.

The best thing about Shardul is his constant improvement and his never-say-never attitude. He never gave up and kept working on his skills even though he did not get a chance to play for the national team. 

With the ability to swing the ball both ways, and to get the extra bounce off the pitch, it will be interesting to see how the youngster performs in his maiden Test.

The speedster made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on August 31, 2017, and has 6 wickets in the 5 ODIs he has played for the Men in Blue. The Palghar-born player also has 7 national caps in T20Is. However, his numbers in the shorter format of the game are forgettable. In the 7 T20 matches he played for India, he took 8 wickets but had an economy rate of 8.80. 


Shardul Thakur has already represented in ODIs and T20s and now makes his test debut.
Shardul Thakur has already represented in ODIs and T20s and now makes his test debut.

Let us get to know more about Shardul as he gets his first Test Cap.

Hard working ethos

Shardul has had the ethos of working hard right from the beginning of his career. As he hails from Palghar, a town which is roughly 87 km from Mumbai, he would take the early morning train with a heavy kitbag with him to train -- every single day. The training was held at 7:30 AM and Shardul would wake up at 3:00 AM to catch the 3:30 AM train. 

Dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara

The dismissal of one of the most respected Test batsmen in the final of the Ranji Trophy is indeed a very special moment for the 26-year-old. Many critics deemed that delivery as unplayable. 

Can swing the ball both ways

This can prove to be an added advantage to any bowler if they have this ability. One of the best examples is that of Jimmy Anderson. It would be great to witness an Indian fast bowler reaching the heights which the English player has reached. 

Usually the benchwarmer

Despite being a talented player, there have been many occasions when Shardul just had to spend his time on the bench. He played for Kings XI Punjab in only 1 match in the two editions he was with them. Meanwhile, he did not get a Test cap during his first international call-up in the series against West Indies in 2016. Shardul will be delighted that this has finally changed in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies.

Palghar Express

The speedster is fondly known as the Palghar Express, courtesy the region he hails from. His lethal outswingers are feared in the local circuit. 

Shardul becomes the 294th Indian player to get a Test cap. The big question lies -- will his Test debut be as impressive as that of Prithwi Shaw? Share your opinion in the comments section below. 

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shardul Thakur Test cricket
Abhishek Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Just an ordinary 23-year-old guy with an extraordinary love for sports.
India v West Indies 2018: 3 Indian cricketers who might...
RELATED STORY
Team India needs to test their bench strength in second Test
RELATED STORY
Debutant Shardul Thakur walks off the field with groin...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India vs West Indies - A preparation for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
India squad for first two ODIs against West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
WIN 295/7 (95.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us