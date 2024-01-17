Who is Jordan Hermann? 5 interesting facts about SunRisers Eastern Cape batter who scored a hundred in SA20 2024

Jordan Hermann took the world by storm when he scored a swashbuckling century for the SunRisers Eastern Cape against the MI Cape Town at Newlands in the SA20 League on Tuesday.

Hermann opened the innings for the SunRisers and stitched together a healthy partnership with senior player Dawid Malan, who scored 53. He kept going even after Malan's dismissal, and along with Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, helped the SunRisers get to a challenging total of 202-4. In the course of this, he also scored his maiden century in the SA20 League.

The MI Cape Town started well, and gave the SunRisers a tough fight, but eventually fell short by a mere four runs. Liam Dawson and Ottniel Baartman bowled exceedingly well to clinch the deal for the visitors.

However, it was all about the Hermann show earlier in the day, who put up a stellar display of batting and got to his score of an unbeaten 106 in just 62 balls. The southpaw stroked eight boundaries and six maximums in his innings.

In this article, we bring to you five interesting facts about Jordan Hermann.

#1 Jordan Hermann has played in 17 first-class matches

While there might be the inclination to think that Hermann is an overnight sensation, it is, in fact, not true.

He made his first-class debut for the Titans in November 2021 in Centurion and immediately impressed everyone with a fifty in each innings. Up till now, Hermann has played in 17 first-class matches and has amassed 1387 runs at an average of 55.84. Hermann also has three centuries and 10 fifties to his name, all of which point towards a bright future ahead of him.

Apart from that, the 22-year-old has also played in 13 List A and 16 T20 matches in his career so far.

#2 AB de Villiers has spoken highly about him

Very rarely do you have someone like AB de Villiers championing your cause, and Jordan Hermann is extremely fortunate to be so.

Soon after Hermann scored his swashbuckling century, de Villiers posted a tweet about how he had already been extremely impressed by him and his talent.

De Villiers wrote about how he had a good chat with Hermann during the opening game of the SA20 League and stressed why the latter has a bright future ahead of him.

Hermann needs to continue performing well to repay the faith that the greats of the game have put into him.

#3 He has been picked for the South Africa U-19 team in the past

Jordan Hermann won the Player of the Match award on Tuesday.

Jordan Hermann has also been picked for the South Africa Under-19 team in the past, which means that the national selectors already had an eye on him.

His ability to steer his team out of trouble no matter what the situation makes him an interesting player to watch and the veterans of South African cricket have long held him in high esteem.

All that is needed for him to do is convert the promise that he has shown early on in his career into consistent performances and break the door of national selection down.

#4 He can bat at the top of the order as well as in the middle order

Like many openers, Hermann can bat in the middle order as well. He has not been tested extensively in that position, although it must be remembered that when he made his first-class debut in 2021, he was slotted in at No.6 by the Titans.

Hermann, of course, rose to the occasion and scored an unbeaten 50 as the rest of his teammates fell around him. In the second innings, he scored a stellar 67 but could not prevent his side from losing the game to the Warriors by one wicket.

#5 He has been in the reckoning for the national team since 2022

Jordan Hermann (right) built an opening partnership with Dawid Malan (left) on Tuesday.

Jordan Hermann has been spoken highly of by senior cricket journalist Firdose Moonda, who has been tracking her since 2022.

The southpaw featured on the list of players Moonda thought could be promoted to international cricket given how poorly the senior team was faring at and around that time.

Writing soon after South Africa capitulated against Australia in a Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Moonda had indicated that Hermann's domestic run-scoring spree would hold him in good stead for national selection.

