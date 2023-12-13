Who is Lauren Cheatle? 5 interesting facts about Gujarat Giants' signing at WPL 2024 Auction

Australian bowler Lauren Cheatle has been signed by the Gujarat Giants ahead of the Women's Premier League 2024. Cheatle registered for the WPL 2024 Auction at a base price of ₹30 lakh, and the Gujarat-based franchise was the only one to bid for her, signing her for ₹30 lakh.

Cheatle is a 25-year-old left-arm fast bowler. She will make her WPL debut for the Gujarat Giants in the upcoming season. Before the Aussie impresses the Gujarat fans with her talent, here's a look at the five things that fans should know about her:

#1 Lauren Cheatle has played 11 international matches for Australia Women

The Gujarat Giants have invested their funds in a player who has the experience of playing women's international cricket. Cheatle has donned the Australian women's cricket team's jersey in four ODIs and seven T20Is so far.

The left-arm pacer has accounted for five wickets in seven T20Is. She has an impressive economy rate of 6.42 in the shortest format of the game. Talking about her ODI record, Cheatle has taken two wickets in four matches.

#2 Lauren Cheatle has not played a T20I match for Australia in the last 7 years

While Cheatle has the experience of playing seven T20Is for Australia Women, she has not played a single international game in this format in the last seven years. Her last T20I appearance for Australia Women came in a match against Ireland Women in the group stage of Women's T20 World Cup 2016.

Cheatle was just 18 years old at that time. Playing at the grand stage of Women's T20 World Cup, Cheatle opened the bowling for Australia Women and bowled a decent spell of 0/13 in two overs.

#3 Injuries and cancer scare derailed Cheatle's career

As mentioned earlier, seven years have passed since Cheatle's last T20I match for Australia Women. The reasons behind her disappearance from the international arena have been injuries and a cancer scare.

She has had four shoulder constructions in her career as well as a skin cancer scare two years ago. Cheatle once mentioned that she was just one injury away from giving up on cricket.

#4 Lauren Cheatle was in tears after being recalled to the Australian team

Cheatle has been selected for Australia's upcoming Test match against India. Sharing the details of her phone call with family members, Cheatle told ESPNCricinfo:

"Through those two calls, I'm not quite sure what was said. They were just really happy, talking through tears, then when they cry, I cry, so an emotional phone call, but happy tears."

#5 Lauren Cheatle was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Sydney Sixers in WBBL 2023

One of the biggest reasons behind Lauren Cheatle earning a WPL contract from the Gujarat Giants was her excellent performance in the Women's Big Bash League. She turned up for Sydney Sixers Women and scalped 21 wickets in just 14 matches.

Ashleigh Gardner, who will also represent Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024, finished with 21 wickets for Sydney Sixers Women as well. Gujarat's team management will expect the duo of Cheatle and Gardner to replicate their WBBL brilliance in the WPL.