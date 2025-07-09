Who is Matt Fisher? 5 interesting facts about uncapped New Zealand seamer called up for ZIM vs NZ 2025 Tests

Young fast bowler Matt Fisher has earned a call-up in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe. After playing Tests against England and South Africa, they will host the inaugural World Test Championship winners, New Zealand, from July 20.

Ad

Since the series against Zimbabwe is not a part of the ongoing 2025-27 WTC cycle, the Blackcaps have decided to try out some new players on the tour.

Fisher has been quite impressive in domestic tournaments. Before he steals the show with his fantastic fast bowling in Test cricket, here's a list of five interesting things to know about the youngster.

#1 Matt Fisher age and native place

Fisher hails from Auckland state of New Zealand. The right-arm medium-fast bowler was born on November 10, 1999. At the time of writing, Fisher is 25 years and 241 days old.

Ad

Trending

Before making it to the senior team, Fisher represented New Zealand at the Under-19 level. In the domestic arena, Fisher plays for Northern Districts.

#2 Fisher made his first-class debut in March 2021

Fisher has not played a single match in international cricket yet. He has the experience of 14 first-class games, 23 List A matches and 27 T20s so far in his domestic career.

It is pertinent to note that the red-ball format was the last one in which Fisher made his debut. He had already played List A cricket and T20 matches before turning up for Northern Districts in his debut FC match against Wellington in March 2021.

Ad

Fisher had a forgettable debut as he returned with figures of 0/88 in 20 overs. However, he improved rapidly, and four years later, he is all set to play for New Zealand.

#3 Matt Fisher's first-class records and stats

Fisher has scalped 51 wickets in 14 first-class matches so far. He has a magnificent bowling average of less than 25, while his economy rate has been 3.7 runs per over.

The fast bowler has registered four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls thus far in his first-class career. His best figures in an innings are 6/45, and his best figures in a match are 8/128.

Ad

#4 Matt Fisher played in U19 World Cup 2018

New Zealand hosted the U-19 World Cup in 2018, where India emerged as the champions. Current Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill was a member of that U-19 World Cup as well.

Ad

Fisher was a part of the hosts. While the Kiwis remained undefeated in the group stage, they lost to Afghanistan in the quarterfinals and then finished eighth in the tournament. Fisher played six matches and scalped seven wickets, with his best figures being 3/61.

#5 Matt Fisher has dismissed Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan

In 2022, Fisher visited India with the New Zealand A squad for an unofficial Test series against India A. Fisher got only one game in that three-match series, where he bagged four wickets in the first innings.

Ad

The medium-fast bowler got rid of Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyank Panchal and Umran Malik to finish with figures of 4/52 in 14 overs. Despite his four-wicket haul, the visitors lost the match by 113 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️