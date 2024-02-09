Who is Raj Limbani - 5 interesting facts about India's U19 new-ball superstar

In a tense U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal between India and South Africa, Raj Limbani walked out to bat and smashed a first-ball six to calm the nerves of his team. His 13 runs off just four balls were worth their weight in gold as India will play their fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final on Sunday.

While Limbani has grabbed the headlines for his emphatic cameo, his ability to swing the new ball and be a genuine wicket-taker up top for India is his primary role in the team.

Let's take a look at five interesting facts about Raj Limbani, who promises to be another find for India's future pace-bowling arsenal:

#5 Raj Limbani traveled 550 km from Dayapar to pursue his dream

Raj Limbani is originally from Dayapar, a small village in the Rann of Kutch. Several people from the village travel to other major parts of Gujarat like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Baroda in search of livelihood or for higher studies.

However, Limbani wanted to play cricket professionally and moved to Baroda to pursue his dream. His uncle Manilal Patel, who works at the Gujarat Electricity Board, took a transfer to Baroda to ensure that the youngster had a place to stay and had better facilities to try and follow his calling.

#4 Raj is from the famous Motibaug Cricket Club

The Motibaug Cricket Club in Baroda is one of the best breeding grounds in the country for talented Indian cricketers. It is famous for producing Indian players like the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) and also the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal).

Raj Limbani joined the Motibaug Cricket Club and his coach Digvijay Singh Rathwa was pleasantly surprised with the clarity that the youngster had. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rathwa claimed that it was Limbani's clarity that stood him apart from the other newbies.

#3 The young pacer took Irfan Pathan by surprise

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Raj Limbani opened up on just how much he loved bowling fast right from his formative days. His pace and accuracy rattled several batters and also took former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan by surprise.

Irfan was so surprised after facing Limbani in the nets that he asked around who the youngster was. This indirectly was a massive validation for the youngster that he had it in him to shine on the big stage.

#2 A stellar performance in the U19 Asia Cup 2023

While India did not win the 2023 edition of the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai, Raj Limbani produced a performance that made the world sit back and take notice. In four matches in the tournament, Limbani picked a staggering 12 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.82.

Apart from being at the top of the wicket-taking charts, Limbani also had the second-best bowling figures ever by an Indian at the youth level. His mind-boggling spell of 7/13 against Nepal showed just how dangerous he was once he got into a great rhythm.

#1 Raj Limbani has picked up the first wicket in every U19 World Cup game he has played

Raj Limbani leapfrogged several other young pacers to make the starting XI for India at the U19 World Cup 2024 and it is safe to say that he has been highly impressive so far. Picking up the first wicket for India in every game that he has played, Limbani further proved how valuable he is as a new-ball bowler.

In five matches, Limbani has eight wickets at an economy rate of just 3.89. After picking three wickets in the semifinal against South Africa, Limbani will be hopeful of setting the tone against Australia as well in the final on Sunday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App