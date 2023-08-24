Who said what - top 3 expert reactions to KL Rahul’s niggle ahead of Asia Cup 2023 ft. K Srikkanth

KL Rahul's latest fitness update has raised concerns among the cricketing fraternity ahead of India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan set to be played next week in Kandy.

While Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Rahul has carried a niggle and is touch-and-go for the first Asia Cup game. Many were left a bit baffled about why Rahul was in the main squad if he was carrying a niggle.

On that note, let's take a look at three such reactions from cricket experts on KL Rahul's fitness:

#3 Madan Lal

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup winner Madan Lal was disappointed with the explanation given by the team management about KL Rahul's fitness and expected better clarity.

Here's what he told Aaj Tak:

"I don't think the selectors and team management are still sure whether KL Rahul is fit or not. What injury or niggle? They should have specified that. They have kept Shreyas Iyer. There's still no surety about his fitness. They haven't played any competitive cricket. They should have been picked after they had proved their match fitness. Batting in the nets and batting in the middle are two different things."

#2 Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria questioned the Indian team management and selectors for opting to have Sanju Samson in the reserves, despite knowing that Rahul may not be completely fit for the first game. He also feels they gave Rahul's reputation more value than the merit.

Here's what the former Pakistan leg-spinner had to say on his YouTube channel:

"KL Rahul didn't perform in Test cricket, which led to him losing his place. He then failed to score in the IPL as well. He was injured and got an entry into the team once again when he recovered. This is unfair. If India gave KL Rahul another chance, Sanju Samson should also have been in the squad. Rahul should have been a reserve player. However, maybe he has become such a big name that they can't drop him."

#1 K Srikkanth

Another World Cup winner and also a former Indian chief selector, K Srikkanth seemed absolutely furious with the way India handled KL Rahul's situation. He claimed that if the team management weren't completely sure that he was going to get fit before the first game, they shouldn't have picked him at all.

Here is what Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel:

“It’s being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don’t pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn’t pick him if you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That’s a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches, and that’s why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What’s all this?”

If Rahul isn't fit in time for India's first Asia Cup game, they might have to play Ishan Kishan in the XI. It will be interesting to see whether they play him in the middle order or make adjustments in the top order to fit the southpaw.