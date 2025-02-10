Who said what - top 3 expert reactions to Ravindra Jadeja's impressive bowling effort in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI ft. Zaheer Khan

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as the finest bowler in the ongoing ODI series between India and England. He has scalped six wickets in two games and has helped the Men in Blue secure an unassailable 2-0 lead over England.

Jadeja's recent outing in the series saw him return with figures of 3/35 off 10 overs, while taking the important wicket of Joe Root yet again. With such form, the 36-year-old will serve as a crucial player for India in the Champions Trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to Ravindra Jadeja's impressive bowling performances.

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel to praise Ravindra Jadeja's performance in the second ODI. Chopra feels Jadeja's stature in white-ball cricket was slowly going down, but his performances in the ODI series have brought him back into the limelight.

"I have to admit that I am guilty as charged. It seemed like his numbers and stature were going down in white-ball cricket. The stocks had gone down and it seemed like the Indian team might not play him at all. There was a possibility that he could be rested." Chopra said. [6:00 onwards]

"He has been economical and has been a wicket-taker. He has also been given a new role. From one angle, it seems like a good thing as he is being bowled till the 45th or 46th over and it's great he has been able to do that. However, if he is required to do that, it doesn't speak highly of our fast-bowling resources," he added.

#2 Ahmed Shahzad

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shahzad feels Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the finest performers for the Men in Blue in the last few years and called him a "utility player."

Here's what Shahzad said on his YouTube channel:

"Ravindra Jadeja is an unsung hero for India over the years. He has given many great performances for India. He is a utility player. He stays low-key nowadays and has been terrific with his bowling performances. He gave away only 35 runs and took three wickets, while taking an important wicket of Joe Root for the second time in the series." [1:45 onwards]

#3 Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan engaged in an interaction with host Saiyami Kher and co-panelist Joy Bhattacharya on Cricbuzz.

Initially, the host pointed out Ravindra Jadeja returning with 32 dot balls in the first ODI and 30 in the second. She then asked former Indian pacer Zaheer about Jadeja, who praised the all-rounder for his accuracy and variations. He said:

"If you look at Jadeja's pitch-map, one thing has not changed over the years during his improvement at this level and his whole journey is the pitch-map. He is so accurate with that subtle variation, length, which at times is natural as well. He is aiming to be there accurate at the stumps."

"Whatever the conditions are offering, he is the one guy who utilizes and maximizes that. He is not looking to overthink too much. The plan is pretty simple for the left-handers, but when they are two right-handers batting, it's just building on the deliveries in line with the stumps and doing subtle variations with pace and length. Then, letting the conditions do the rest and also forcing batters to make errors," he added.

