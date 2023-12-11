Who said what - top 3 expert reactions on the washed-out BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades ft. Ricky Ponting

A controversial incident took place in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 as the game between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades was abandoned due to 'dangerous pitch conditions'. It took just 6.2 overs of the game for both sides to show their concerns about the pitch.

There was a lot of rain leading into the matchday at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong, and there seemed to be divots coming off the pitch. Many suspected that the water had seeped into the pitch and proper covers weren't in place.

Experts in the cricketing fraternity were disappointed to see such a thing happen in a top-quality league like the BBL. Here are three of the many reactions:

#3 Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned the ground staff at Geelong for not anticipating that it would rain almost the entire day before the BBL game and not having enough covers to ensure the water doesn't seep into the pitch.

He feels there's a bit of complacency creeping in as far as competitive cricket is concerned and is frustrated to see it happen several times. Here's what Vaughan had to say in a video by Fox Sports:

"I’m pretty sure they knew it was going to rain all day yesterday, can’t you get extra covers in? We always just think ‘oh it’s unfortunate’, but seriously you can’t get enough covers to cover an area of turf and get more covers in to make sure today’s game goes ahead. I just find sometimes in cricket we make too many excuses for things that should not happen."

Vaughan opined that rain shouldn't have such a massive impact in determining the results of games, especially with technology, equipment, and accurate forecasts available.

#2 Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist claimed that as soon as he saw the pitch, he felt that it wasn't up to the standards needed. While he understood that calling off the BBL game would have disappointed thousands of fans at the stadium, it was a matter of players' safety.

Here's what he told Fox Sports:

“There is talk how much do you talk about and do you try ignore it and let the show carry on because of all the contributing factors, the fans, the kids who are here, us as broadcasters and the players. But it was very, very obvious and then Nic Maddinson said it at the toss. We heard him say, 'the wicket is drenched and that’s why I am going to bowl.' I want to know what this is going to do to have any idea how to plan and play this game.”

Gilchrist indirectly might have suggested a thorough investigation into why such a pitch was allowed in a massive T20 franchise league like the BBL.

#1 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was absolutely livid to see the ball jump off from almost full length. He understood why batter Josh Inglis and even wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was surprised to see the ball bounce that high and showed empathy for their reactions.

Here's what Ponting said on air:

"I am going to say it's a bit ridiculous to be honest. We started this game hoping the wicket would play better than we thought, better than it looked. If this is straight, it goes straight under your grill."

The former captain just looked at the pitch ahead of the BBL match and knew it wasn't as great and as safe as it should have been for the players involved.

