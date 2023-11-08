Who said what - Top 5 expert reactions to Glenn Maxwell's stunning double century in 2023 World Cup ft. Harsha Bhogle

Glenn Maxwell played one of the most fascinating knocks in the history of cricket when he smashed an unbeaten 201 to rescue Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 7).

Reduced to 91-7 while chasing 294, Australia seemed all set to lose by a huge margin. However, that is when Maxwell put his hand up and said that he was not going to let this go by easily.

In true Australian fashion, he started counter-attacking the Afghan bowlers and made them pay for their mistakes. A point came in the game when he was carting even good balls over the fence.

Maxwell started battling cramps but he made sure that he did not give up. He pushed himself to the core and ensured that Australia got the two points that they needed in order to seal a semifinal berth in the World Cup.

This innings of his has made many heads turn across the cricketing world. A lot of people have spoken about how it can be considered to be among the best knocks ever played in the history of the game.

We look at five such reactions from cricket experts across the world:

#1 Dinesh Karthik - "What stood out for me was his hunger"

Dinesh Karthik at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik seemed to appreciate the finer points of Maxwell's innings better than most.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, he noted the variables that the Australian did not have in his favor, and how he still managed to craft such a wonderful knock:

"I was quite surprised when Afghanistan put up 290-odd and thought that the game was done. And then came Glenn Maxwell. What is unbelievable about that innings was that he was struggling with back problems and cramps.

"What stood out for me is the hunger that he showcased. It gets hard to maintain such hunger when you keep running on the treadmill for as long as he has done and play cricket for so long," said Karthik.

#2 Wasim Akram - "It was the stuff of legends"

The urbane Wasim Akram.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, a veritable legend of the game, waxed eloquent about Maxwell's knock while speaking to the sports news channel A Sports.

He lavished praise on Maxwell for proving that it was possible in cricket for one man to change the game completely and win it for his side.

"Unbelievable. One-man show, the stuff of the legends. There's a saying that 'one guy can't win you a game.' What an absolute lie. We saw today that one man can win you a match from an unbelievable situation," said Akram.

"The stages he went through, the cramps he was getting, every cricketer will tell you that cramps are very painful and it doesn't go away that easily. But he stood there, kept batting

#3 Shoaib Akhtar - "It was a miracle!"

Shoaib Akhtar during his playing days.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, no stranger to controversy, was extremely gracious in commending Maxwell on his stellar knock.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Akhtar said that he had nothing but respect and admiration for the way Maxwell took his team to victory. He went as far as to say that the innings 'was a miracle.'

"Unbelievable innings, it was a miracle. He was batting on one leg. Australia were reduced to 91-7, and then Maxwell stood up. Yes, a few of his catches were dropped, but that's cricket," said the former bowler.

"When he hit the balls, he was hitting them four-five rows back. Hats off to him He could have given up, but he kept batting. He was driven by the fact that Australia needed these two points desperately."

#4 Harsha Bhogle - "This is the greatest white-ball innings that has ever been played"

Harsha Bhogle on commentary duties.

Legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle, often commemorated as 'the voice of cricket', was generous in his praise for Maxwell. Bhogle, who rarely uses hyperbole, went as far as to say that this was the greatest white-ball innings that has ever been played when speaking to Crizbuzz.

Bhogle should know. He has seen some of the finest innings played in the sport for the last three decades, and if he rates this to be at the top of the tree, there must be a valid reason.

"In my book, this is the greatest white-ball innings that has ever been played. That is simply because of the pain he had to endure and the situation he found himself in. The last seventy runs he scored batting on just one leg. He was hitting some sixes even as his body was contorted into impossible angles," said Bhogle.

#5 Simon Doull - "This is the best innings in One Day International history"

Simon Doull on media duties.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who works as a commentator these days, seemed lost for words moments after the game ended and Maxwell created history.

However, when he found his voice, he was quick to note that it was 'the best innings in ODI history.' This was high praise indeed from Doull on Cricbuzz, noting that he is a Kiwi, an arch-rival of Australia.

Jokes aside, Maxwell made more than just a few people speechless with his knock yesterday.

"This is the best innings in One Day International history. I cannot think of a better one. The situation of the game has to be noted. What Maxwell was going through himself and the enormity of Afghanistan winning this game was terrifying, but the way he was hitting the ball so cleanly was phenomenal. I am flabbergasted," said Doull.