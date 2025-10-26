Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Harshit Rana's four-fer in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI ft. Zaheer Khan 

Team India pacer Harshit Rana made a massive statement with a match-winning performance during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The youngster bagged figures of 4-39 off 8.4 overs, playing a massive role in restricting the hosts to just 236 in the first innings.

Harshit Rana came into the series finale under some pressure, on the back of some relatively expensive spells in Perth and Adelaide. Bowling with the new ball in the first powerplay, he was not able to make a major impact. However, he came into the picture in the second half of the innings, where he dismissed Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, and Josh Hazlewood, to conclude the innings.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions on Harshit Rana's four-fer in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI.

#1 Zaheer Khan

The former India pacer remarked that the brilliant spell in the third ODI, as well as the promising cameo with the bat in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, will do Harshit Rana's confidence a world of good. The youngster had recorded an unbeaten 24 off 18 deliveries to provide India's score a late boost.

"You need matches like these. At the international level, that is one bridge you have to cross in your head as well, to say that, 'Yes, I can do this, I can be the leader of the pack'. This game, for Harshit Rana, for sure can be that kind of a game, where he starts believing in his ability. He is ticking all the boxes right," Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz.

#2 K Srikkanth

The former opening batter has been one of the most vocal critics of Harshit Rana since his inclusion in the Indian side. However, Srikkanth made sure to give credit where it was due, and praised the 'confident' youngster's match-winning spell, most notably his bowling in the death overs

"Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement. My favourite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit took a great catch. He bowled a terrific line and length. Last match he got clobbered at the death, but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He didn't bowl short today and didn't try too many slower ones," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"So today, Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticized you a lot, but at the end of the day, you've done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball. The more he performs this way, his confidence will continue growing. Today he looked like a very confident bowler," he added.

#3 R Ashwin

The former Indian spinner is yet another massive figure in the cricketing community who has spoken out against Harshit Rana's inclusion in the team across formats. Much like Srikkanth, Ashwin also made sure to highlight the pacer's qualities.

He opined that the youngster's ability to surprise batters is what leads to the management backing him, and he hopes that he builds from this performance.

"If you look at Harshit Rana's bowling today, credit to him for getting those wickets. I will tell you why he got those wickets. Look at how he got Carey out, the ball before that, he bowled it slow and up, he deceived the batter. The next ball was short and wide. This is his specialty. He can surprise batters sometimes. He was leaking on both sides of the pitch, but after he got the wicket, it shows why Gambhir and Gill have the faith in him," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He has the genuine ability to take wickets. But he must know how to construct spells and get better day by day. A very young career that has a lot of promise. He has got a lot of backing, and I hope he learns on the go," he added.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary former Indian cricketer noted how the pundits were unfair on Harshit Rana since they began their criticism and judgement even before assessing his performances.

"I am so happy to see Harshit Rana getting those four wickets because he has been under fire. That is a little bit hard to understand because, at the end of the day, this is our team. And by all means, criticize after, but not before. Because by criticizing anybody before, any player, you are actually demoralizing that player," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

#5 Irfan Pathan

The former all-rounder hailed Harshit Rana's mental strength as he responded to all of the criticism with a performance that left them no room to complain.

"Skill is one thing, but he was being mentally hurt repeatedly for the last little while because he faced a lot of criticism. Questions were being asked as to why he was playing. After he took the fourth wicket, the smile showed that a lot had happened in the past, but he had left it behind," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

