Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's Asia Cup 2025 win ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

India scripted a fine win over Pakistan to claim the Asia Cup 2025 title. They beat the Men in Green by five wickets in Dubai.

Pakistan managed to score 146. After a great beginning, the Men in Blue pulled things back well. Kuldeep took four scalps. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged a couple each.

In the reply, Pakistan picked up quick wickets. Tilak Varma then came to the rescue. He scored 69* off 53 balls. The 22-year-old won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning display.

Here are the top five expert reactions to the win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

#5 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa expressed that the Men in Blue did not play to their potential. He felt that they allowed Pakistan to get to a good start. It was a hard-fought win in the end.

"India have won the Asia Cup without having played well, without playing to their potential. That was definitely a C game. Pakistan did Pakistan things, come on," he said on his YouTube channel.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Spin legend Harbhajan Singh reflected that the champions showed how to win under pressure. He reckoned that their battle was against themselves on not Pakistan. The former spinner praised the team for coming out on top. He was impressed with the way youngsters took responsibility and carried the team.

"This is how you win matches and tournaments. It goes to show how well-prepared the Indian team is. Forget about Pakistan, here it was just a competition between India vs India and how well (they) can play. If India play to 60% of their potential, no team would come close," he said on Sports Today.

"Today India were slightly on the edge in the first six overs but great to see the youngsters lifting the burden on their shoulders and taking the team through," he added.

#3 Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik reflected that the team had numerous players who could perform well under pressure. He stated that the dugout was calm in a tense situation. Kartik believed that other players' delivering was a huge plus. Having self-belief in nervous times was a key, he reckoned.

"Early on, there were nerves from our own batters. But what stands out in this side is that there are lots of players who are actually cooked well. They are not undercooked. So they've been there and seen this and more importantly, they've been empowered. You can see it was a very calm dugout. What stood out was the dugout. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and even Suryakumar Yadav, even as the coaching staff were nervous, the players had that belief," he said on Cricbuzz.

"That is exactly what you want that you know you can count on somebody even though I've made a mistake. Tilak deserves all the credit but there were other small contributions and that's why India are such a good side. There was great belief amongst one another, which is what you want when you create a side," he added.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik expressed that winning tight games on the trot made them different from others. Karthik was happy with the way they dealt with pressure. He reckoned that they stood up when it mattered the most. Karthik felt that their ability to do well under pressure separated them.

"This is what separates boys from men. There was so much riding on this Asia Cup. And the fact is that India stood up when it mattered most. For the second time in two days, they've shown why they are so highly rated. It was a day when it wasn't about skills but about emotions. In a game like this, when the pressure is on, you need to deliver. Team India showed that under pressure a normal carbon becomes a diamond. They came into this tournament knowing that they were defending champions," he said on Cricbuzz.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expected it to be an easy win. However, he felt that a pressure game in the final came as a learning curve. Ashwin added that there were many young players in the team. He expressed that he was sure of their victory in the Asia Cup 2025.

"I expected India to win easily, but that did not happen. The Indian team got a good lesson today, they got to know how they can bat under high-pressure situations, how much calmness they can show, so it will be a good learning experience for all the players. In this current team, if you look at it, almost all of them are new players, they have not played too many big matches. 12. I did not even have a little doubt about India's chances at the Asia Cup," he said on his YouTube channel.

