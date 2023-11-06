Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's crushing win over South Africa in the 2023 World Cup ft. Hasan Raza

Team India continued their winning run in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after beating South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. With the win, the hosts confirmed their top berth in the standings with 16 points from eight matches.

The highlight of the game was Virat Kohli's record-equaling 49 ODI centuries on his 35th birthday. Kohli, who registered his second hundred of the World Cup in the process, leveled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's landmark.

Shreyas Iyer (77 off 87), Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14), and Ravindra Jadeja (29* off 15) also made handy contributions to help the Men in Blue post 326/5 in 50 overs.

Indian bowlers continued their domination once again, bowling out South Africa for just 83 runs. Mohammed Siraj started the proceedings before Mohammed Shami continued his wicket-taking spree by picking up two wickets. However, Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with a five-wicket haul to knock over the second-placed Proteas side.

India's winning run had everyone talking about their performance. On that note, let's take a look at the top five expert reactions to India's thumping victory over South Africa on Sunday.

#1 "You want to make sure that you win big" - Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar hailed Team India for their dominant run in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. He stated that the Men in Blue have played like the best team in the competition.

Rohit Sharma and company are still undefeated in the marquee tournament, winning eight games on the trot.

Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

"You want to be the champions, you want to make sure that you win big. You want to show that you are the best team in the competition by a long distance, and that's exactly what the Indian team is doing at the moment."

"There is a match against the Netherlands, which might be inconsequential because India is only now number one," he added. "But they don't want to stumble anywhere once it comes to the knockout stages."

#2 "Hell of a team" - South Africa's coach Rob Walters

South African coach Rob Walters was speechless while talking about Team India's ongoing run at the World Cup. His comments came after the Men in Blue thrashed the Proteas by 243 runs.

Walters told reporters after the game:

"What should I say? All I can say is that this is a hell of a team. Hell of a team."

#3 "The more a team keeps playing well and becomes the favorite, the more is the pressure" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq warned India of a possible slip-up in the knockouts after their dominant run in the league stage of the World Cup.

He reckoned that the hosts would be under immense pressure to win the tournament.

During a conversation with ASports, Misbah said:

"One thing is confirmed. Yes this is the group stage, fine, but when they go into the knockout stage, the more a team keeps playing well and becomes the favourite, more is the pressure. And once a team puts them under pressure in 1-2 overs, they will have a lot to lose. There is still an outside chance for other teams."

Misbah further stated that teams need to be mentally stronger to beat India.

"I feel you need to get out of the situation mentally first," he continued. "They have already won 50 per cent of the battle by putting every other team under pressure by playing so well in the tournament so far. So to win, teams have to believe that they can overcome this mentally and beat India."

#4 "DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible" - Hasan Raza

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza once again made the headlines for his controversial remark on Team India's unbeaten run in the World Cup.

After his comments on the hosts using a different ball than the opposition, Hasan now alleged that India are manipulating the Decision Review System [DRS].

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures," Raza said on ABN. "We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen [Heinrich Klaasen] was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?"

“The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump," the former Pakistan batter added. "Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible."

#5 "Rest of the world versus India would be fair" - Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram reserved high praise on India, saying that a match between Rohit and company and the rest of the world would be fair in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.

“Rest of the world versus India would be fair," Akram said on A Sports. "Total domination in all three aspects of the game be it batting, bowling or fielding. No matter if they bat first or field first. Complete control in all these aspects of the game. What more do I say about today's performance?"

