Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's heartbreaking defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. R Ashwin

India fell 22 runs short of achieving one of their most famous Test wins on Monday, July 14, against England at Lord's. After an epic see-saw battle, the cricket fraternity expressed their thoughts on India's loss and the reasons behind the game tilting in England's favor.

After choosing to bat, England posted a 387-run total in the first innings, riding on Joe Root's (104) century. In response, India could only manage to level the scores, with KL Rahul (100) emerging as their top batter.

India produced an impressive bowling effort to bundle out the home side for 192 in the second essay. Despite defending a low target, the English bowling unit put India under serious pressure with their timely breakthroughs. Although Ravindra Jadeja (61*) played a brilliant knock, India were all out for 170.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah (5) and Mohammed Siraj (4) showed nerves of steel in crunch moments, playing 80+ balls combined.

With the thrilling win, England went 2-1 up in the five-match series and hold an edge ahead of the Manchester Test. On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to India's shattering defeat at the Home of Cricket.

#1 R Ashwin

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', R Ashwin lauded the Indian team for putting England under pressure with their fighting spirit. He said:

"If I am sitting inside the Indian dressing room, I will say, 'Guys, we won this game'. We haven't lost this game. We have made England work every single percent of their last oil out to win this particular Test. England know that they are up against a high-quality team that is probably playing better cricket than they are." (21:05)

Ashwin also called out the experts, who criticized Ravindra Jadeja for taking the game too deep and not displaying enough intent to score runs. As per the former spinner, Jadeja did not have many options against a soft ball and fielders stationed near the boundary. He said:

"I ask experts, about the number of times the batters went down the ground. It was not possible, as they did not trust the bounce of the surface. You couldn't trust the pace of the pitch as well. All fielders were stationed near the fences, what options did Jadeja have. You needed a clean strike to clear the long straight boundary at Lord's, while there was no bounce to play square off the wicket." (15:30)

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar appeared on India Today to discuss India's close loss at Lord's. Although Gavaskar lauded the fighting spirit of Ravindra Jadeja and tailenders in the second innings, he felt the collapse in the first hurt India's chances badly. He said:

"If India had taken the lead of 100 runs, the whole story could have been different. But that's what sport is all about, what if this, what if that. At the end of the day, you've just got to accept that England were hungrier than India. (5:20)

"If the lower-order had contributed another 30-40 runs that could've made the difference. Despite adding Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who are more batters than bowlers, it's not worked for India in this Test."

On being asked whether India can bounce back at Manchester, Gavaskar expressed his optimism due to the side's strong bowling attack. He said:

"Oh yes, it's a very good team. India has a strong bowling lineup. So I'd imagine that in Manchester, India has a very good chance of leveling the series. Overall, it'll be a pitch where the ball comes on nicely. India just needs a bit of luck. They had some here and at Leeds-if they get a little more at Manchester and the Oval, they could win the series 3-2." (13:50)

#3 Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts on India's loss in a recent video posted by Cricbuzz. Vaughan feels that with a strong batting line-up, he expected India to seal the chase easily, but early wickets cost them the game. He said:

"You go back to last hour [Day 4], when they lost three late wickets. That really is where the Test match has been lost for India. They should've chased down 193. There was enough in the pitch to cause a little problem, but in terms of batting line-up on paper, you're looking at it and going, they surely have 193." (7:25)

Vaughan advised India not to lose too many wickets in clusters to save the series. He added:

"The little collapse last night and then another three quick wickets this morning, you don't win many Test matches when you lose so many wickets in clusters, that's something which India can't afford in the last two games."

#4 Kumar Sangakkara

During a chat on Sky Sports after the game, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara analyzed India's loss. As per Sangakkara, India were already on the back foot after losing too many wickets on Day 4. He said:

"What a heartbreaking way for India to lose the game. I think they lost the advantage yesterday (Day 4) after being tentative and not attacking enough. They should have been at most 1-2 down, but trying to score runs. Today, when they were full of intent, the wicket looked easier and when the ball got softer, they had no batters left." (2:05)

Sangakkara also opined that had Rishabh Pant continued his sublime show in the first innings, India would have taken a significant lead. He said:

"There were couple of moments in this Test match that broke it open and had the results go either way and was poised for an amazing final day or four sessions. One was Rishabh Pant's run-out. I think India could have gone easily well ahead of 387." (3:42)

#5 Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain engaged in a post-match discussion on Sky Sports. Hussain praised the fighting spirit of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to keep the Indian team in the hunt. He said:

"Jadeja and those tailenders of the Indian side showed so much character and so much fight. They didn't deserve to be on the losing side. That was just the best five days of Test match cricket I've seen for such a long time." (0:20)

Hussain also pointed out that India made a major mistake on Day 2 when they got the Dukes ball changed, despite Jasprit Bumrah breathing fire with his consistent breakthroughs. Moreover, he also felt that Rishabh Pant's unfortunate run-out proved to be detrimental for the Indian side. He added:

"Two other areas as well, when they had a perfectly good newish ball, and they threw it away. Bumrah just bowled and got 3/9 and the ball was talking. They got rid of it and got a softer ball. Obviously, Rishabh Pant's run-out at the stroke of lunch, when he and KL Rahul were going so well, that run-out when you look back, you will be absolutely vital." (6:20)

