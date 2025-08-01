Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Karun Nair's first fifty in 9 years in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Ravi Shastri

Team India batter Karun Nair made his inclusion in the side for the fifth Test against England at the Oval count with a fighting half-century. Despite being one of only two Indian cricketers to score a Test triple century, the 33-year-old was excluded from the side since 2017.However, incredible domestic performances helped Karun return to the Indian Test side for the ongoing England series. Unfortunately, the right-hander flattered to deceive in the opening three Tests, getting off to solid starts before being dismissed.He had amassed only 131 runs at an average of under 22, resulting in his dropping for the fourth Test at Manchester. Yet, a green pitch meant India needed reinforcement in their batting lineup, as Karun subsequently found a place in the middle-order.The veteran batter ensured not to let another golden opportunity go to waste, scoring a crucial 52* off 98 deliveries on the opening day of the ongoing Oval Test. Karun's defiance helped India recover from a tricky 123/5 to a relatively safe 204/6 on a challenging batting wicket.Several former players had much to say about Karun Nair's unbeaten half-century on the opening day of the series finale.Here are five of the best reactions:#1 Ravi ShastriFormer Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes the ongoing knock could be career-defining for Karun Nair. Incidentally, Shastri was the Indian coach when the right-hander scored his historic triple century against England in Chennai in 2016.Talking to Sky Sports after the opening day's play, Shastri said:&quot;He needs to go on and this could well be a career-defining knock. And it's in tough conditions so if he can convert this into a three-figure score or get a good 80-90 that takes India past 260, that'll be very good for him in the future.&quot;It was Karun's first half-century after the 303 against England and only the second 50+ score of his Test career.#2 Sanjay BangarFormer Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Karun Nair's heroic effort stemmed from the awareness that the Oval Test could be his last opportunity to remain in the Indian side. The 33-year-old was the fourth leading run-scorer in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy with 863 runs at an average of 53.93, including four centuries, in nine outings.His consistency and dominant run in the tournament played a massive role in his return to the Indian Test setup.&quot;The difference in the mindset, knowing this could well be his last opportunity. Whatever gameplan you have, you are in that fight mechanism. That's where you put your best foot forward, backing your strengths and looking for the scoring areas. He scored a lot of runs off the front foot and got a few balls on his legs as well, which he very efficiently put away,&quot; said Bangar on ESPN Cricinfo.Nair batted at No.6 in the opening Test at Leeds before moving to No. 3 for the second and third Tests. The right-hander was back in the middle-order at No. 5 in his ongoing knock.#3 Aakash ChopraFormer Indian opener Aakash Chopra said Rishabh Pant's injury worked as a blessing in disguise for Karun Nair to get another opportunity in the Oval Test. Pant suffered a fractured toe in the previous game at Manchester, leaving India searching for someone at No. 5.While his replacement as the wicketkeeper, Dhruv Jurel, batted at 7, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batted at No. 8 and 6, respectively.&quot;Karun Nair scored a half-century after 3100 days. When Karun Nair scored a triple century, he did it against this team only. Then he remained out of the team, which was slightly unfair as well. Then he scored a lot of runs. Life and cricket gave him a second chance, but it seemed like he had spilled that chance. If Rishabh Pant hadn't gotten injured, he wouldn't have gotten a chance,&quot; said Chopra on his YouTube channel.Karun walked in to bat with India reduced to 83/3, but calmly added a valuable 30 runs with Jurel and an unbeaten 51 with Sundar.#4 Ravichandran AshwinFormer Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Karun Nair for proving his doubters wrong on the opening day of the Oval Test. Following his inability to produce big scores in the first three Tests of the series, several former players and fans wrote off the stylish right-hander.Whoever wrote his obituary, please take it back. There is a popular opinion that he should be out. These guys giving this popular opinion, how many times have they gone and seen his journey? In the five years of his first-class journey, how much mental stress he has had, and from where he has turned things around, and how he has performed for Vidarbha,&quot; said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.He added:&quot;How many people would have spent time and followed his scorecard? How many people know how the first-class journey is? So I really hope and pray for him to make this big. It is a redemption of a first-class cricketer.&quot;Karun boasts outstanding first-class numbers with 8,601 runs at an average of almost 49 in 119 matches.#5 Dodda GaneshFormer Indian seamer urged Karun Nair to continue on his path after reaching a half-century at the stroke of stumps on Day 1 at the Oval. As things stand, the veteran batter has excellent Test numbers with an average of 46.41 in 10 matches.&quot;Superb @karun126. Finally a fifty after getting many starts. Keep playing the way you’ve been. Nooru barli,&quot; posted Dodda on his X handle.Karun Nair will look to score his second Test century on the second day and help India strengthen its position in the must-win fifth Test.