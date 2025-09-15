Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Kuldeep Yadav's match-winning spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match ft. Dinesh Karthik

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his brilliant run of form with the ball in the high-octane 2025 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai. The left-arm spinner finished with incredible figures of 3/18 in four overs to help India restrict Pakistan to a sub-par 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Ad

The Men in Blue completed the run-chase with ease in under 16 overs to make it back-to-back wins to start their Asia Cup campaign. Kuldeep also made it back-to-back Player of the Match awards to begin the tournament, having produced figures of 4/7 in India's Asia Cup opener against the UAE.

The champion spinner now boasts six Player of the Match awards in T20Is in 42 outings. His heroics led to several former players showering high praise at the end of the India-Pakistan encounter.

Ad

Trending

Here are the top five expert reactions to Kuldeep Yadav's second consecutive match-winning spell.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik praised Kuldeep Yadav's perseverance and professionalism despite often being sidelined from the Indian XI. The 30-year-old recently sat out all five Tests in England, amid calls from many outside for his inclusion in the 11.

Talking about the left-arm spinner after the India-Pakistan clash on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"Right from the 2024 World Cup, he was so good in that campaign. And after that, he has not looked back. He took his place from Chahal and he has almost cemented his place in the team. He has been very reliable and is someone you can trust on to pick wickets and even control the run rate if you want. ou've seen him grow as a player even in the IPL. He has become the spearhead for DC. All he required was a chance and once he got it, he did what he could."

Ad

He continued:

"It tells you about the work ethics he has. When he wasn't playing in England as well, he trained hard, doing whatever it takes to be a successful international cricketer. And that's all you can do. When given an opportunity, he shows you what a champion he is."

Kuldeep boasts resounding numbers in the ongoing Asia Cup, with seven wickets at an average of 3.57 and an economy of 4.05.

Ad

#2 Navjot Sidhu

Former Indian batter Navjot Sidhu called Kuldeep Yadav a 'Da Vinci Code" for the Pakistan batters, given their inability to pick the left-arm spinner. While this was his first T20I against Pakistan, the 30-year-old has historically enjoyed tremendous success against them in ODIs.

"Kuldeep Yadav, my favourite spinner. He is a wicket-taking bowler. He was like a Da Vinci code that Pakistan could not understand at all. They could not see the wrist and could not figure out anything," said Sidhu (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

Kuldeep has picked up 15 wickets in seven ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 14 and an economy of 3.88.

#3 Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar praised Kuldeep Yadav for possessing all the variations and tricks in his bowling to bamboozle the opposition batters. The veteran spinner boasts an outstanding record across formats with 313 scalps at an average of 22.43, including eight 5-wicket hauls, in 168 matches.

The kind of work that Kuldeep puts on the ball causes a couple of things. That causes drift, it causes the ball to turn at a bigger angle, and the fact that he also has a skill to bowl both ways. Now, if you have to contain this in the shortest format of the game, then that’s always the challenge, and that’s how difficult scoring runs against Kuldeep has been in this format," said Bangar (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

Kuldeep's T20I numbers are nothing short of phenomenal, with an average of 13.10 and an economy of 6.66 in 42 matches.

#4 Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes the Pakistan batters had no clue against the guile of Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner took control of the middle overs, dismissing Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, and the well-set Sahibzada Farhan, to break Pakistan's back in the first innings.

"They had no clue which way the ball was turning against Kuldeep Yadav. He bowled superbly. The ball is coming out of his hand brilliantly. Almost all their batters swung blindly and got caught," said Srikkanth (via his YouTube channel).

Ad

Kuldeep played a key role in the back half of India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, finishing with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.90 and an economy of under seven.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the Pakistan batters could not pick Kuldeep Yadav off the hand or off the surface in the Asia Cup clash between the teams. The left-arm spinner thrived in similar conditions in India's Champions Trophy victory earlier in the year, finishing with seven wickets in seven matches at an average of under 32 and an economy of 4.79.

Ad

"While batting, they (Pakistan) were just not able to pick Kuldeep Yadav at all. A lot of the other teams will bat better than this. The one thing that will stay with me is Axar, Varun, and Kuldeep's spin choke. They were good players of spin long back but not now. Despite the ball not turning big, they had no clue on direction the ball against Kuldeep Yadav," said Ashwin (on his YouTube channel).

Kuldeep's heroics in back-to-back matches has India comfortably placed atop Group A with four points in two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news