Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Pakistan's shocking defeat in Multan Test vs West Indies ft. Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan fell to a rather shocking and unexpected defeat in the second Multan Test of the series against the West Indies. They were beaten by 120 runs, with the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan only have themselves to blame for the loss. Batting first, the West Indies were bowled out for just 163 runs. But the hosts failed to take advantage, putting up a poor batting display, and were bundled out for just 154 in reply.

The West Indies then scored 244 runs in the second innings, setting Pakistan a target of 254 to win the Test and the series. But it proved way too much for the hosts, who were skittled out 133 runs, crashing to an embarrassing loss.

Trending

Let us now take a look at what some of the experts had to say after the second Test in Multan.

Former wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif highlighted the number of Tests lost under Shan Masood's captaincy. He also talked about the issues plaguing the Pakistan team, such as poor planning and constant changes.

"We won three out of four matches, but nobody talks about the losses, including 12 Test matches which Shan captained and lost nine, including two against Bangladesh. The real issues are clear: poor planning, too many changes, and clueless selection committees," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

#4 Ian Bishop

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop hailed the visitors for their victory. He also pointed out how the Caribbean outfit did not complain about the conditions and went about doing their job.

"Fabulous win by a relatively inexperienced West Indies team in challenging, foreign conditions. Never once have they complained publicly about conditions. They just got on with the job. Tremendous credit to Kraigg Brathwaite, Andre Coley and the team," Ian Bishop tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

#3 Sikander Bakht

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht lashed out at the team for their approach and lack of variation. Sikander also criticised them for the over reliance on spin bowling.

"A team of 11 players should have fast bowlers, spinners, and all-rounders. You beat England this way, but they were unprepared. Now, every team that comes to Pakistan will be prepared for the spin attack. This way of playing is not the correct approach; you need variation. Fast bowlers should have been included in the middle," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

He also took a dig at skipper Shan Masood, who had previously stated that the team was not ready for the conditions on offer.

"I don't understand why Shan Masood said, 'We were not ready for these conditions.' What does that even mean? It seems like he wasn't ready to play in these conditions himself, and he's admitting it."

#2 Basit Ali

Basit Ali expressed his disappointment at Pakistan's batting approach. The former cricketer questioned why head coach Aqib Javed was blamed for the pitch when the batters didn't apply themselves properly.

"There is lot of talk on Aqib Javed as to why such pitches are being made. Have our batters forgotten to bat? Aqib Javed made the pitches and gave a concept, but is their work over then? The shots that Babar, Rizwan, and Saud played in the first innings and the shorts Hurraria and Kamran Ghulam hit in the second, did Aqib Javed tell them to do so? Where is the batting coach?," he said on his YouTube channel.

He went to the extent of saying that the team did not respect the sport.

"There is no confidence level. And it will not be there also because their technique is to play on straight wickets where the ball comes on to the bat. Now keep a camp for spin pitches also. Keep a coach and a camp of three months for this also. It is a waste of money. They do not respect cricket."

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad also took a brutal dig at the team after the shocking loss. He blamed the team for a lack of focus and preparation, adding that the issue was not about the conditions but the mindset of the players.

"Pakistan cricket has reached a new low. This defeat is a clear indication of the lack of focus and preparation within the team. The pitch didn’t tell you to play reckless shots or edge the ball to the slips. It’s not about the conditions, it’s about the mindsets of the players," he was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.com.

Shehzad also spoke about the leadership system, stating that unless there were big changes, the team could fall further down.

"We need a system that prioritizes performance and consistency, not popularity and social media following. You have three leaders on the field, and yet, no one seems to take charge. Leadership is about taking responsibility when things are tough, and right now, that is lacking. Without significant changes, we risk falling even further behind," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️