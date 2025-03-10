Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's stunning 76 in 2025 Champions Trophy final ft. Michael Clarke

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side prevailed over New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai. They also became the first team to win the title on three occasions.

Courtesy of fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*), the Blackcaps posted 251 runs after batting first. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each for the Men in Blue.

In response, Rohit laid a strong foundation with his knock of 76 off 83 balls, comprising seven fours and three sixes. Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34*) played well to take India home with one over to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at the expert reactions on Rohit Sharma's terrific knock after India's impressive victory in the Champions Trophy final.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Rohit Sharma's former teammate Dinesh Karthik appeared on Sky Sports for the post-match analysis. Karthik feels the failure to win the 2022 T20 World Cup resulted in Rohit learning a lesson to opt for a positive approach.

The 39-year-old praised Rohit for taking it upon himself to provide a strong start to the Men in Blue, which has eventually reaped fruits in the last two ICC events.

“2019 was a bit of a marker. We lost the semi finals, and then they tried hard and in bilaterals they were good. Team India played in a very different manner. 2022 [T20 World Cup] was when the marker was set. We played very differently in the league stage. But come the big game, people backed away," Karthi said (from 0:46 onwards).

"The pressure got to Team India, and that is when I think Rohit Sharma the captain decided if I am going to be the captain from here on, this is how I want my team to play, and I'm not going to rely on anybody. I am going to take it upon myself to know and show the other members of the team what intent means. And I think that changed the outlook of how India has played from there on," he added.

When the host asked if Rohit Sharma's role has been similar to what Ben Stokes does for England, Karthik said:

"You gotta understand, in doing that, he had the skill set of the rest of the crew as well, which were very, very good. But what he did do was he went hard in the league stage, but in the semi-finals and the finals he took it upon himself to do that again, and he did it so well. He's good at it because, you know, the skill set that he's got."

#2 Michael Clarke

World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke lauded Rohit Sharma's tactics for utilizing the fielding restrictions to the fullest. He feels Rohit's approach helped the Indian team gain an advantage before the New Zealand spinners came into action.

Here's what he said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast on YouTube (from 10:15 onwards):

"I think he knows his role at the top of the order. I think certainly in short-form cricket, especially in those conditions, the first ten overs are a key. Maximise the two fielders out, bowl is at the hardest, the best time to bat. The fact that he is the captain as well, you know what you're doing is the best for your team. It's probably his natural game like you see him play that way in T20 cricket all the time."

"He is putting the team first. He's saying we gonna go hard as possible in the first ten, because the strike rotation is going to be hard through the middle. If you lose a wicket and someone comes in it's harder to start when the ball is spinning a little bit. He's reading the play perfectly and was able to execute in the final," he added.

#3 Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram praised Rohit Sharma for his ball-striking abilities in the powerplay during his interaction on Ten Sports' 'Dressing Room' show. He pointed out 'Hitman's' dominance during the first 10 overs, where he has hit the most sixes (70) in the ODI since 2020.

"Rohit Sharma, what a player. Since the last four years, he has hit 70 sixes. The way he was batting today, he looked effortless. Like [Ajay] Jadeja was telling last time, he has a lot of time, which comes natural to him," Akram said (from 8:40 onwards).

During the Q&A session, a fan asked the experts whether India would continue their success after Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement as well. Akram expressed his disappointment with the question, while saying that 'Hitman' is in credible touch and should extend his career.

"He played so well today. Why are we worried about Rohit Sharma retiring. Why people are asking if he will retire now. I reckon that he can still play as long as he wants to the way he is batting," he added (from 45:30 onwards).

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

The legendary Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Rohit Sharma for his change in approach since the heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Here's what he said on Ash ki Baat on YouTube (from 4:00 onwards):

"Since the 2022 T20 World Cup loss, Rohit Sharma has led by example. If a captain is willing to risk his wicket in the middle, the players know that's how they have to play."

As per Ashwin, Rohit Sharma has played a key role in changing how the Indian team plays white-ball cricket due to his selfless approach. The 38-year-old feels the same mindset has now been inculcated in youngsters' minds as well.

"Rohit Sharma has changed the batting frontier of Indian white-ball cricket. That is the biggest legacy. Whether it's ODI to T20s, you have to play selfless as a batter, because the game has taken you there. With that regards, it has changed the mindset of all batters seeing a captain going out there and playing the way he is asking the players to play. God be with him, he is an absolute superstar for Indian cricket," he added.

#5 Anil Kumble

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble reserved high praises for captain Rohit Sharma for putting the Black Caps under incessant pressure in the first 10 overs. Here's what he said on ESPNcricinfo (from 10:35 onwards):

"It's the final, you expect someone like Rohit to switch-on and ensure that he gets in and makes it count and he did. He will be disappointed with the shot and getting out, but he certainly dictated the first 10 overs in terms of putting the onus on New Zealand."

Kumble opined that Rohit was impressive in churning out consistent boundaries against pacers, which eventually helped the side remain in good stead despite losing wickets in the middle overs.

"It was all about taking the fast bowlers on, because when we saw when New Zealand batted, it was much tougher to get away with spinners and Rohit certainly brought that when the inning started," he added.

