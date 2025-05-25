Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's appointment as India's Test captain ft. Sunil Gavaskar

The cricket fraternity gave their reactions to Shubman Gill's appointment as India's Test captain. Gill's first assignment would be the five-match series against England, set to be played from June 20 to August 4. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will act as the vice-captain for the side.

Notably, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was not included in any of the leadership roles, as he is not expected to play all five games due to workload management.

Gill has played 32 Tests and scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, with seven fifties and five centuries. He has been leading the Gujarat Titans in IPL since 2024, and helped them qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing edition.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar felt it would be a huge transition for Shubman Gill without the senior players, but expected him to find success in the longer run. He said (via NDTV Sports):

"It's a big job; it's a big transition. Two of your big players are retiring. But we're all confident that he's the guy to take us forward and hopefully, in time, that proves it. He's a terrific player and we're all very hopeful."

"At the moment, from what we're looking...be it franchise cricket, you can see that he's relishing the role. This is obviously going to be a lot harder. But those are the challenges you face playing international cricket," he added.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to Shubman Gill's appointment as India's Test skipper.

#1 Aakash Chopra

Commentator Aakash Chopra felt Shubman Gill would have been perfect for the ODI captaincy role, as he was already a vice-captain in the format. However, he felt the Test format would be challenging for Gill, where he is yet to find his footing, especially on overseas soil.

Here's what Chopra told ESPNCricinfo:

"Lots (of challenges) actually in Test cricket. If it were ODI format, we would have said absolutely fine. He is the heir apparent. He is appointed as the vice captain for a significant period of time. So, we saw it coming but when you talk about Test cricket, you'd say he's still trying to figure out a place for himself, especially outside of the subcontinent. His average is 35. His overseas numbers are around 25, and that's not very healthy as a batter alone, let alone be the captain of the side."

#2 Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Indian batter, Sunil Gavaskar, lauded the selectors' choice of Shubman Gill as the Test captain, citing it as a good move for the future. During his interaction with India Today, he said:

“It's a good selection because we're looking to the future. Yes, you might argue that he (Gill) has only played 30-odd Tests, but several Indian captains had even fewer matches under their belts before being handed the reins." (1:30)

When asked if Shubman Gill deserves a longer rope with a young team, Gavaskar said:

"Definitely, yes. Nobody is an instant success. You have to give youngsters enough opportunities to succeed. After giving them four or five matches in a row, you can then decide whether they are good enough or not. Likewise with captains - you can't judge them on one series. You have to give them a whole season leading India, and only then look at how they've coped with the responsibility." (14:30)

#3 Irfan Pathan

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that Shubman Gill was chosen due to his availability in all games and his presence in the long-term plans of the selectors.

However, he also feels Jasprit Bumrah should be supporting him on the field to secure success for India. Pathan said:

"Congratulations to Shubman Gill on being appointed as the captain. The selectors chose that player who would be a long-term asset and continuously plays for the side. It will be very important for Jasprit Bumrah to support him, due to his experience and ability to lead the bowling attack." (0:03)

Pathan further added that the selectors need to give enough time for Gill to prove his merit as a leader.

"It will be a difficult test for Gill as a captain and new bowlers who have been included in the squad. The selectors should be patient with him, give him some time and if they keep making changes, the team might be in trouble," he added. (3:43)

#4 Eoin Morgan

Former England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan recalled playing with Shubman Gill with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He praised Gill's tactical mindset and ability to make strong decisions for the side. Morgan said on Sky Sports:

“Some obvious names are missing – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. But it’s still a very strong squad. I think the captaincy decision is the right one. I played alongside Shubman Gill at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL a few years ago. He’s a natural leader. He takes on responsibility within a group and doesn’t mind questioning methodology within the camp. But ultimately, he keeps the collective goal in focus.” (0:20)

#5 Anil Kumble

During his interaction on ESPNcricinfo, Anil Kumble felt Shubman Gill was in for a tough challenge, as he was yet to prove his credentials as a batter in overseas conditions. However, Kumble praised the calmness in Gill's leadership for the Gujarat Titans, saying:

"It's going to be a massive challenge. First, he needs to establish himself as a batter. As a captain, he's certainly shown signs, of course it's a different format [IPL]. He has a calm head and has done all the right things for GT in the last couple of seasons."

Kumble suggested that fans be patient with Gill and allow him time to get results in India's favor. He added:

"If you want Shubman Gill to perform well and succeed, it'll take time. I think it's important as Indian cricket fans to give him time to settle into that role. If success happens in the first series itself, it is nothing like it."

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

