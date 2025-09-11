Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Suryakumar Yadav withdrawing stumping appeal in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash ft. Aakash Chopra 

Suryakumar Yadav and co. began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on the highest of notes after gliding past the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in the group stage encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Team India bowled out the opposition for just 57, before going on to chase down the score in just 4.3 overs.

Although the bowlers grabbed the spotlight with their impressive showing, there was one incident out of the ordinary that occurred during the first innings. Midway through the 13th over, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled a short pitched delivery, which Junaid Siddique tried to dispatch with a pull shot.

However, the batter failed to make contact, and the ball travelled to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, behind the stumps. The batter tried to point out to the bowler that his towel had fell off during his run-up. Amid all the confusion, Samson executed a direct hit after observing the batter venture out of the crease.

The third umpire confirmed the same after watching replays, and adjudged the decision as out. However, Siddique was given a reprieve after Indian skiper Suryakumar Yadav opted to let that appeal slide due to the circumstances, and officially withdrew it after a chat with the on-field umpire.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions on Suryakumar Yadav withdrawing stumping appeal in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash.

#1 Aakash Chopra

The former Indian opener suggested that Junaid Siddique's case was a one-off due to the dire situation that UAE were placed in. The batting side were already reduced to 55-8 when the incident occurred, and the withdrawal of the appeal did not have a bearing on the contest at all since the batter was dismissed for a duck off the very next legal delivery.

Chopra further added that if a similar instance repeats itself in the upcoming high-stakes match against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav might not be inclined to proceed in a similar fashion.

"It is event specific in my opinion. Wouldn't have happened if it was Salman Agha playing on the 14th. The game is hanging in the balance and he is just roaming around. I think that was a good throw - presence of mind from Sanju. Hit the stumps, he was out. Should be out in my opinion, but then opinions differ," Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo.

#2 Sanjay Manjrekar

The former India batter was on commentary when the confusing run of events happened on the ground. He highlighted that the withdrawal of the appeal was a goodwill gesture by Suryakumar Yadav considering the circumstances leading up to it, coupeld with UAE's plight.

"This is a little embarrassing for the UAE, the coach won't be happy with this. The captain has said that we are withdrawing this appeal. It's another matter whether they can do it. I think India are just trying to be nice to UAE," Sanjay Manjrekar said during commentary on Sony Sports Network.

#3 Russell Arnold

The former Sri Lanka player was left puzzled as to why Suryakumar Yadav waited for the on-field umpires to take the decision to the third umpire before expressing his desire to withdraw the appeal. It made the third umpire's efforts futile, as Siddique was set to stay at the crease whether his foot was inside the crease or not.

"Probably should have withdrawn the appeal before it went upstairs," Russell Arnold said on-air.

#4 Murali Kartik

The former India spinner highlighted the same fact as Aakash Chopra regarding the fact that the team will not entertain withdrawing the appeal under any other circumstance in a T20I contest. The Men in Blue are not obligated to withdraw the appeal in this manner of dismissal, because it was completely within the guidelines of the game.

"They are treating it like an official open net, that is how it looked like. They were very comfortable, we saw that one batter was recalled, you are not going to do that in tense moments in a T20," Murali Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

#5 Irfan Pathan

The former India all-rounder lauded Suryakumar Yadav for aligning with the Spirit of Cricket with his actions. He noted how Siddique had not intentionally stepped out of the crease, and was just pointing out the dropped towel on the outfield to the opposition and the umpire.

"When Shivam Dube was running in, his napkin fell off, and the batter was just pointing out that fact. Which is why Suryakumar Yadav has withdrawn the appeal. This is some good Spirit of Cricket shown here," Irfan Pathan said during commentary.

