Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Varun Chakravarthy's sensational 5-wicket haul in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I 2025 ft. Sanjay Manjrekar

Varun Chakravarthy bagged his second five-wicket haul in T20Is during the third match of the ongoing series against England in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Batting first, England got to 171/9 from their 20 overs.

Varun was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 5/24 from four overs. He accounted for the wickets of Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.

However, the hosts fell short in the chase and were restricted to 145/9 as England won by 26 runs. Nonetheless, for his stellar bowling display, Varun Chakravarthy was adjudged the 'Player of the Match.'

The 33-year-old was praised by one and all after the game. He has already picked up 10 wickets from three games and is the leading wicket-taker in the series so far.

Top 5 expert reactions to Varun Chakravarthy's sensational 5-wicket haul in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I 2025

#5 Basit Ali

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali', the former Pakistan cricketer described Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul as the best part of the third T20I between India and England.

"Varun's hard work went in vain. The best part about his bowling was that his balls finishes in the wickets. This is his quality. Varun's five wickets was the best part. He is a top-class bowler," he said.

Basit also added that Varun Chakravarthy is doing in T20Is to England what Jasprit Bumrah did to them in Tests.

"The way Bumrah destroyed Bazball in Tests, Varun has done that in T20. They are not able to catch him."

#4 Zaheer Khan

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan appreciated Varun Chakravarthy for showing consistency and creating pressure on batters. He said that the batters are unable to read him as he has been accurate.

"It is a perfect combination isn't it? A bowler in good rhythm hitting good areas consistently and batters not having a clue. They are not reading him. As simple as that. He has just been accurate, attacking the stumps. So opportunities are creating itself and he is having a terrific rhythm going right now," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

Zaheer also highlighted the great form that the spinner has been in. He picked up 12 wickets in the series against South Africa and has carried similar form into the England series as well.

"(He has) great wicket-taking form. You've seen that in South Africa as well. He has just been very consistent on hitting that lengths and creating pressure on batters," he added.

#3 Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra, in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', hailed the spinner for his stellar comeback after he was dropped from the team earlier.

"Varun Chakaravarthy - how well he is doing. Firstly, a comeback is more difficult than a debut. It's more difficult because you get the leeway on debut. When you are playing your first match, everyone says that you should do well and you deserve a chance as you have done well in domestic cricket," he stated.

Chopra went on to add that the spinner picked up five wickets despite missing out on a hat-trick. He also stated that luck is with Varun Chakravarthy as he got wickets on half-trackers too.

"He was on a hat-trick. He didn't get a hat-trick but he still picked up five wickets. He has been outstanding since he made his comeback. In every video, we say he is bowling slightly slower. He was slightly lucky as well as he got wickets even on half-trackers, but this is the way it is. At times, good balls are hit for sixes," he opined.

#2 Michael Vaughan

Talking about Varun Chakravarthy, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that the Indian bowler has got all the English batters running back to their computer screens.

"He's having a series where you just know that he's got all the England batters probably running back to the computer screens to try and look at the action to see if they've got any kind of cue they can pick up for when they go back out in the middle," Vaughan stated on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also spoke about the lengths at which the Indian spinner is operating, which has left the English batters in splits and scratching their head. He mentioned that the batters do not have many answers to his tricks with the ball at the moment.

"He's bowling a beautiful length. That in-between length where they are not quite sure do they step out, do they go back. We can see from his body language that he's got the ball on a string and he's bowling to a group of batters that are scratching their head. I don't think they've got too many answers to his little tricks," he added.

#1 Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar termed Varun Chakravarthy's second five-wicket haul as a 'crazy' feat. Talking on ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar said that Varun is not afraid to pitch the ball up, which gives him success.

"It’s happening very often and a second five-wicket haul is crazy in T20 cricket. And I have talked about the reason for it. He pitches the ball up and was not afraid to do it today (Tuesday) as well. He bowled one up to Jamie Smith, who tonked him for a six and then he bowled a little shorter, but he’s always up there, challenging the batters to go at him," he said.

Manjrekar added that Varun Chakravarthy is willing to take risks and has been brave. He also described the spinner as a hard man to get away.

"As they say, 'fortune favors the brave', he’s willing to take that risk and that’s how he gets his wickets. The ball never sort of just pitches and goes straight on. There is always some firki (revolutions) when the ball is released. He’s a hard man to get away."

